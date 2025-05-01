Speeding tickets wrongly issued to Florida drivers to due speed zone camera mix-up

The Brief More than 200 school zone speeding tickets issued by the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office to Palm Bay drivers are being voided due to a coding error that misidentified jurisdictions. RedSpeed USA, the camera vendor, admits the mistake but maintains drivers were still speeding near schools.



The Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office sent out 200+ tickets to drivers in Brevard County for $100 school speed zone violations. The sheriff’s office and camera contractor, RedSpeed USA, are now voiding all the tickets, which means people don’t have to pay the fine.

Employee error turned ticket nightmare

What we know:

An employee made an error that mixed up Miami and Palm Bay code systems, which triggered the inaccurate tickets.

Drivers who received citations from the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office will also be receiving dismissal letters in the mail. You can also email the sheriff's office at: sscp@mdso.com if you have questions and concerns about your specific violation.

RedSpeed USA still thinks drivers were speeding near schools, but the company is taking responsibility for the misprint.

The backstory:

Palm Bay Police adopted this program to make school zones safer and slow drivers down. Since the cameras came online, there have been other issues with the system.

Earlier in the year, Palm Bay police suspended the program while they investigated other glitches. This issue with the wrong tickets is the second setback with the program.

It’s unclear if police will shut down the system to investigate this new glitch.

The other side:

RedSpeed’s founders argue the system is changing bad behavior in school zones. They say 93% of people who have received a ticket in Palm Bay do not re-violate.

The company also believes people were still speeding near the schools, even if the tickets were printed and sent out by the wrong law enforcement agency.

"It’s not working properly, even when we’re not getting tickets from Miami"

What they're saying:

"You don’t think the municipalities are going to be this messed up," said Robert Moulton, whose mom was wrongfully ticketed.

"It’s not working properly, even when we’re not getting tickets from Miami. We’re still getting bad tickets throughout the city. This Miami problem I think was the last straw in my opinion," said Palm Bay councilman Chandler Langevin.

"We’ve implemented new measures in the future because we’ve never seen that happen before in the 6+ years not only here in Florida but in Georgia where RedSpeed’s been functioning," said the company’s VP, David De La Espriella, taking responsibility for the recent issue.

