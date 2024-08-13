Susan Lorincz manslaughter trial live updates: Neighbors give testimony about night of shooting

Watch Susan Lorincz trial live on FOX 35:

The manslaughter trial for Susan Lorincz, the woman accused of shooting her neighbor, mother of four Ajike "AJ" Owens, through her front door, officially began Tuesday.

A jury of six, plus two alternates, was selected and sworn in on Monday.

Lorincz, who has remained in custody in Marion County on one charge of manslaughter with a firearm, was arrested on June 2, 2023 after fatally shooting Owens after a confrontation.

The trial of Susan Lorincz for manslaughter with a firearm began on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2024.

Owens went to Lorincz's home to speak to her about a dispute with her children and at some point, Lorincz allegedly fired a shot through the front door, which hit and killed Owens.

Lorincz's defense team maintains that she shot Owens in self-defense.

The jury in this trial will decide whether Lorincz, who recently turned 59 years old, will be sent to prison – possibly until she's 90.

Public defender Morris Carranza (left) and Assistant State Attorney Adam Smith (right) made their opening statements in the Susan Lorincz manslaughter trial on Aug. 13, 2024.

Notable names:

Prosecution team: Assistant State Attorneys Adam Smith and Rich Buxman

Defense team: Public defenders Morris Carranza and Amanda Sizemore

11:47 a.m.: Court takes lunch break

The court took a lunch break just before noon.

11:33 a.m.: Lorincz's next-door neighbor testifies in court

Yvonne Costa testifies in court

Yvonne Costa, a woman who lived at the same neighborhood as Lorincz and Owens at the time of the shooting, testified in court on Tuesday morning.

Costa, who said she spoke with Lorincz in passing on about 10 occasions and Owens on about three occasions, shared a common wall with Lorincz's apartment unit. She said she knew Owens' eldest son, Issac, "very well."

Costa was inside her apartment at the time of the shooting and said she heard arguing coming from outside.

"My wall in between our two apartments started shaking, like pounding on the wall. It really scared me," Costa said about a door being slammed during the argument.

"After that banging, did you hear another sound?" the prosecutor asked her.

"I heard a pop," Costa replied.

"And what did you hear after that pop?" the prosecutor said.

"People screaming," she said, adding that she called 911 shortly after.

Sizemore cross-examined the witness, confirming that the arguing outside was "aggressive" and "guttural" at a loud volume.

11:15 a.m.: Neighbor testifies in court - ‘She knocked a little bit louder’

The state spoke with a 22-year-old man who was living within the Ocala neighborhood where the fatal shooting took place.

While on the stand, he testified that he was at home when the shooting occurred and was informed by his little brother about what happened.

He told the court that he heard knocking and a few words from Lorincz's home. He recalled hearing Owens knock "a little bit louder" on Lorincz's front door and say, "come outside." However, he denied hearing Owens use the B-word or say, "I'm going to kill you," as the defense suggested.

On multiple occasions, the defense asked him to review his original deposition statements made to law enforcement following the shooting.

10:51 a.m.: 13-year-old neighbor who saw shooting testifies in court

A 13-year-old boy named Uriel who used to live in the same neighborhood as Owens and Lorincz testified in court on Tuesday morning. He's the son of Franklin Baez-Colon, who testified earlier. He was 12 years old at the time of the shooting.

He testified that he would sometimes play outside with Owens' sons.

On the day of the shooting, the boy said he was in the neighborhood and was playing around with other kids in the neighborhood in a field. Later that day, the 13-year-old said he was next to his house when he saw Owens walk up to Lorincz's house.

"She looked mad … she was cursing … I remember her banging in the door … she was banging in a mad type of bang, banging pretty hard," he said.

Uriel said he remembers her saying, "Open up this door … She was saying the b-word and the f-word." He said he didn't see Owens reach for the door handle, and did not hear Owens threaten Lorincz.

"After she was banging on the door, I remember hearing a gunshot. … I saw Isaac's mom run and yelling, ‘Call 911,'" Uriel said, adding that he ran to his dad.

Public defender Carranza cross-examined Uriel and had him clarify a few things he heard Owens tell Lorincz in the moments leading up to the shooting.

"Do you remember Ms. Susan telling AJ to ‘get out of my house now?’ Carranza asked. Uriel said he did.

Smith redirected, and asked Uriel if he remembers Owens holding anything in her hands when she approached Lorincz's front door leading up to the shooting. The boy said no.

10:40 a.m.: Marion County property appraiser testifies in court

Marion County Property Appraiser Jimmy Cowan Jr. testifies in court

The state called its next witness, Jimmy Cowan Jr., who was reelected as Marion County Property Appraiser in 2021.

He was shown a parcel map of a neighborhood in Ocala, presumably that of Lorincz and Owens, and what the property boundaries are.

Marion County property records

Public defender Amanda Sizemore cross-examined the witness and asked about the grassy areas within the red line and whose property they would fall under.

10:23 a.m.: Neighbor testifies in court

Franklin Baez-Colon testifies in court

Assistant State Attorney Rich Buxman called the prosecution's first witness, Franklin Baez-Colon, a man who was neighbors with both Lorincz and Owens in a neighborhood in Ocala.

He said he'd interacted with Lorincz and Owens a few times, but he didn't have a close relationship with either of them. Baez-Colon answered questions about the layout of the neighborhood.

Baez-Colon, who has a law enforcement and military background, arrived on the scene after the shooting to help Owens and render aid before first responders arrived and took over.

"I immediately kept an eye on Ms. Susan's apartment, just in case, you never know … I started scanning (Owens) for open wounds, 'cause I heard she got shot, so I was just scanning for open wounds to try to help her out," he said.

During a cross-examination, the defense asked Baez-Colon whether the "firecracker" noise he heard – which was later found to have been a gunshot – happened while it was dark outside.

9:37 a.m.: Defense makes opening statement

Public defender Morris Carranza made the defense team's opening statement on Tuesday morning.

Carranza shared insight into Lorincz's life before moving to Ocala, including how she is a cancer survivor and other health issues she's had to face.

The defense is arguing that Lorincz shot Owens in self-defense.

"The death of AJ Owens is a tragedy, there’s no doubt about that. But what the evidence will show is that in her mind, in her soul, in her core, Susan Lorincz felt she had no choice but to fire through that door. It was either Susan or AJ and Susan chose to defend herself," Carranza said.

9:16 a.m.: Prosecutor makes opening statement

Assistant State Attorney Adam Smith made the prosecution's opening statement on Tuesday morning.

The 20-minute statement set the scene of the day of the incident, June 2, 2023, and also went into detail about Lorincz's relationship and previous interactions with Owens and her children in their neighborhood in Ocala.

Smith also alluded to some of the evidence the state will present during the trial, including 911 calls, law enforcement interviews and witness testimony.

9 a.m.: Trial begins; judge reminds jurors of rules

The trial started at around 9 a.m. on Tuesday. Judge Robert Hodges reminded jurors that they are not allowed to communicate with anyone about the trial, including their spouse, friends, family members or fellow jurors. Jurors were also instructed to stay off social media for the duration of the trial.

Any juror who violates these rules may be held in contempt of court.