Rosen Hotels & Resorts founder and Orlando philanthropist passes away at 85-years-old

Harris Rosen, a beloved philanthropist and hospitality industry leader in Central Florida and beyond, died Monday morning at the age of 85, his family announced.

Rosen passed away surrounded by family and loved ones, the family said in a statement.

Describing him as "an angel to so many here on earth," they noted his lifelong dedication to underserved communities, education, health, and cancer research.

Born in New York City in 1939, Rosen rose to prominence as the founder of Rosen Hotels & Resorts, a company that has grown to include multiple properties in Orlando.

Beyond his business accomplishments, Rosen became a pillar of the community through his philanthropic work.

His flagship initiative, the Tangelo Park Program, provided free preschool, full college scholarships, and family support services to residents of a low-income Orlando neighborhood.

The program was widely praised as a model for tackling systemic poverty and increasing educational opportunities.

In 2016, he expanded the program to the Parramore community.

Rosen’s contributions also extended to healthcare, including funding the Rosen Medical Center for his employees and donating millions to cancer research and wellness initiatives.

The Rosen family will hold a private Celebration of Life and has requested privacy during this difficult time.