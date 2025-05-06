Florida deputy rescues six tiny ducklings after mother duck hit by car

The Brief A Florida deputy recently rescued six tiny ducklings. The baby ducks were left abandoned after their mother was struck by a passing car. The hduckingave now been placed in a safe, loving new home.



A Florida deputy recently rescued six tiny ducklings that were left abandoned after their mother was struck by a passing car.

Traffic stop…for ducklings

What we know:

While patrolling near the Valrico area, a deputy noticed a mother duck and her ducklings waddling across a busy road.

She quickly turned around to help guide them to safety.

However, just as she got back, she saw the mother duck had been struck by a passing car.

Although it was a sad moment, the deputy wasted no time rescuing the six tiny ducklings left behind.

What's next:

Officials said the organization's agriculture unit stepped in to help, making sure the ducklings were placed in a safe, loving new home.

What they're saying:

"This moment is a reminder that compassion is at the heart of what we do — no matter the call," officials with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said.

