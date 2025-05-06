Florida deputy rescues six tiny ducklings after mother duck hit by car
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida deputy recently rescued six tiny ducklings that were left abandoned after their mother was struck by a passing car.
Traffic stop…for ducklings
What we know:
While patrolling near the Valrico area, a deputy noticed a mother duck and her ducklings waddling across a busy road.
She quickly turned around to help guide them to safety.
However, just as she got back, she saw the mother duck had been struck by a passing car.
Although it was a sad moment, the deputy wasted no time rescuing the six tiny ducklings left behind.
What's next:
Officials said the organization's agriculture unit stepped in to help, making sure the ducklings were placed in a safe, loving new home.
What they're saying:
"This moment is a reminder that compassion is at the heart of what we do — no matter the call," officials with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said.
A Florida deputy recently rescued six tiny ducklings that were left abandoned after their mother was struck by a passing car. (Credit: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office)
The Source: This story was written based on information shared by the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office in a Facebook post on May 5, 2025.