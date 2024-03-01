Friday marks the fifth day since 13-year-old Madeline Soto was last seen.

The Hunter's Creek Middle School student was last seen at 8:30 a.m. on Monday when her mother's boyfriend took her to school. Jennifer Soto, however, discovered later that day that her daughter had never made it to school that day.

Days later, Jenn Soto's husband was made the "prime suspect" in Madeline Soto's disappearance and was arrested on unrelated charges regarding sexual battery and child sex abuse material found on his phone.

Throughout these developments, the Orange County Sheriff's Office and other local law enforcement agencies have been searching for the missing girl, who recently celebrated her 13th birthday.

Here's a timeline of everything we know about the case of Madeline Soto (in chronological order). This story will be updated with the latest developments as we get them.

Sunday, Feb. 25: Madeline Soto's 13th birthday celebration

Madeline Soto turned 13 on Feb. 22, and she celebrated with her family on Sunday, Feb. 25, her mother Jennifer Soto told FOX 35 in an interview earlier this week.

"She was so happy, she showed us all her gifts. She's just a happy girl and she showed it on Sunday. When she went to bed she was so happy," Jenn Soto said.

Madeline Soto celebrates her 13th birthday. (Photo: Jenn Soto)

At the time, Jenn Soto said there wasn't a moment in the day that her daughter was having conversations – on her phone or laptop – or making plans for Monday.

Monday, Feb. 26: Madeline Soto was last seen at 8:30 a.m., didn't make it to school

On Monday morning, Jenn Soto's boyfriend Stephan Sterns, 37, drove Madeline Soto to school. Sterns dropped her off a few blocks away from Hunter's Creek Middle School near Peace United Methodist Church on Town Loop Boulevard, which is about a half-mile from the school.

It remains unclear why she was dropped off at this location, but Sheriff Mina said it's a possibility she was "embarrassed" of the vehicle she was in and asked her mom's boyfriend to be dropped off at this location.

"Why not drop her off at the school?" Sheriff Mina asked during Wednesday's press conference, adding that the sheriff's office is looking into it.

When Jenn Soto went to pick up her daughter at school on Monday afternoon, she found out Madeline Soto had never set food inside the school that day.

Tuesday, Feb. 27: Madeline Soto's missing poster was released, officials begin search

The Orange County Sheriff's Office began to search for Madeline Soto on Tuesday. Sheriff John Mina said over 100 personnel – including deputies, detectives, intelligence analysts, specialized personnel, and bloodhounds – were out searching for the missing teenager.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Photo: Orange County Sheriff's Office

Deputies and Soto's have passed out flyers in the area to notify people of the ongoing search. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement also added Madeline Soto to their current missing child alerts and have listed her as "endangered."

Here's what that means, according to FDLE: "A juvenile who is missing under circumstances indicating that the juvenile's physical safety is in danger, such as a predatory abduction or kidnapping."

An Amber Alert has not yet been issued for Soto. These kinds of emergency alerts are triggered when law enforcement has a well-founded belief, based on an active investigation, that a kidnapping has occurred, according to FDLE. There could also be a well-founded belief that the missing child is in imminent danger of death or serious bodily injury.

"We don't know if she was taken. We don't know if she stepped away. She left her phone at the house," Sheriff Mina said.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office also said they are "concerned for Madeline's safety" in an update on Wednesday afternoon.

Tuesday night, Feb. 27: Madeline Soto's mom Jenn Soto speaks with FOX 35, would-be suspect appears in background of Zoom call

FOX 35's Hannah Mackenzie spoke with Jenn Soto via Zoom on Tuesday night.

"I’m trying to hope for the best, but I’m scared for her," Jenn Soto said. "I want her to be okay; I want her to be safe… I don’t want her to come back harmed. I just want her back – whatever that means, I just want her back."

Throughout this Zoom call, Jenn Soto's boyfriend Stephan Sterns appeared in the background.

Wednesday afternoon, Feb. 28: Orange County Sheriff John Mina hosts press conference about ongoing search

Sheriff Mina held a press conference on Wednesday to share an update about the search for Madeline Soto.

"This is every parent's worst nightmare. … We can't even imagine the pain and anguish that Madeline's family is going through," Sheriff Mina said. "We will not stop until we find her."

In this update, Sheriff Mina revealed that Madeline Soto had left her phone at home on Monday, the day of her disappearance. When deputies searched it, they learned that Soto had told her friends that she wanted to "live in the woods" after her 13th birthday, triggering a search in the woods area behind Hunter's Creek Middle School.

"We don't know if she was taken. We don't know if she stepped away. She left her phone at the house," Sheriff Mina said. "That's why we're putting all this effort into it. That's why we're doing this press conference, in hopes that someone from the public may have saw something. It might not have seemed like a big deal at the time, but now, knowing what Madeline looks like, maybe there's some new information that can help us find her whereabouts."

Wednesday night, Feb. 28: Mom's boyfriend Stephan Sterns arrested on unrelated charges, named ‘prime suspect’ in Madeline Soto case

Stephan Sterns was arrested on Wednesday night on unrelated charges to the Madeline Soto case. He was still, however, named the "prime suspect" in the teen's disappearance since he was the last person who had seen her on Monday morning.

Sterns was arrested and booked into the Orange County Jail on charges including sexual battery and possession of child sex abuse material after detectives found "disturbing" images on his phone, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said. They also said Sterns allegedly tried to delete the evidence from his phone.

Detectives said the Digital Forensics Unit discovered images and videos that were "criminal and sexual" in nature. These alleged crimes were committed at their family home in Kissimmee, and the Kissimmee Police Department was notified immediately.

Stephan Sterns was arrested and booked into the Orange County jail on charges of sexual battery and possession of child sexual abuse material after detectives found "disturbing" images on his phone, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said. (Orange Co Expand

The Kissimmee Police Department is the lead on the sexual battery case working alongside the Orange County Sheriff's Office's Criminal Investigations Division.

When Sterns was brought into Orange County Sheriff's Office Central Operations, he was interviewed by both Kissimmee police and OCSO detectives. He invoked his right to an attorney and was placed under arrest.



"Stephan Sterns had an opportunity tonight to come clean with detectives and help lead them to information about Maddie’s disappearance," Sheriff John Mina said on Wednesday. "Her loved ones deserve answers and OCSO and the Kisssimmee Police will not stop until we find Maddie."

Thursday, Feb. 29: Kissimmee Police Department releases Stephan Sterns' arrest affidavit

The Kissimmee Police Department released the arrest affidavit for Stephan Sterns on Thursday.

The document said that during officials' interview with Stephan regarding Madeline Soto's disappearance, he provided consent to search his phone – but did say he "accidentally performed a factory reset on his phone" that day, the same day Madeline Soto was last seen.

When officials reviewed Sterns phone, they found several photos and videos depicting children in sexual acts. FOX 35 is choosing not to reveal the content of the photos due to their disturbing nature.

The affidavit revealed that officials have probable cause to believe Sterns committed a sexual battery, in addition to being in possession of material depicting the sexual performance of a child.

Thursday, Feb. 29: Body language expert assesses Stephan Sterns' body language in Zoom interview with Jenn Soto

Susan Constantine, a human behavior investigator, joined FOX 35 on Thursday to discuss Stephan Sterns' body language during his appearance in the Zoom interview with his girlfriend and Madeline Soto's mother Jenn Soto.

Constantine, who has aided law enforcement in dozens of high-profile investigations across the country, shed some light on Sterns, who is seen on the video fidgeting with his hands and cracking his knuckles.

"That’s a way to release tension," Constantine said. "The point is tension is one of the 27 points of interest. Points of interest that can lead to possible deception or suspect behavior."

Constantine added that Sterns is "presenting, to me, suspect behavior."

"Sheriff’s office, you need to take a really good look at this guy," she added.

Friday morning, March 1: Stephan Sterns dodges questions from FOX 35 while being transferred from Orange County to Osceola County

Stephan Sterns was transferred from the Orange County Jail to Osceola County on Friday morning. FOX 35's news cameras were rolling during Sterns' arrival.

FOX 35's Amanda McKenzie questioned Sterns as deputies removed him from the patrol car and walked him into the jail, but he remained silent. She asked him questions related to his arrest, what detectives found on his phone and if he had anything to do with Madeline Soto's disappearance.

Friday afternoon, March 1: Orange County Sheriff's Office hosts another press conference with update on Madeline Soto case

Orange County Sheriff John Mina is scheduled to host a press conference on Friday afternoon (1 p.m.) to share an update in the case of Madeline Soto. FOX 35 will stream the event live.