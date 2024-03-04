Madeline Soto: Crime scene photo 'accidentally included' in social media post, sheriff says

A crime scene photo has seemingly been leaked on social media. Posted on the Instagram account of Osceola County Sheriff Marco Lopez, it appears to show the body of Madeline "Maddie" Soto.

The 13-year-old Soto was at the center of a five-day search after she was reported missing on Feb. 26. Her body was found on Friday in a wooded, rural area of Saint Cloud.

Former Osceola County Sheriff Russ Gibson, who is re-running for the position against Lopez, confirmed on Facebook the image shows Soto’s lifeless body at the scene. Sheriff Lopez spoke from the scene that night.

"We did discover what appears to be a body," Lopez said. "The body has clothing very similar to what the victim was last seen wearing."

FOX 35 News reached out to the sheriff’s office for comment. A response reads in part, "A post was made on social media about a community event for seniors. In the post, an investigative photo was accidentally included. The photo was immediately removed. We deeply apologize for any confusion or disturbance this may have caused."\

We also contacted the state attorney’s office to find out what legal implications the leaked photo may have, if any. State Attorney Andrew Bain wrote back that he is "deeply disturbed" that the photo was "carelessly made public" and added, "While I do not believe these photos will have any evidentiary impact on the case as of now, they were released in poor taste. Our main focus is making sure we get justice for 13-year-old Madeline Soto."

Stephan Stearns (left) is charged with sexual battery with a child, capital sexual battery, and possession of material depicting sexual performance by a child. The charges stemmed from the search for Madeline "Maddie" Soto (right).

As of Monday night, Stephan Stearns, the prime suspect in Soto’s disappearance, has not been charged with her death. Stearns is the boyfriend of Maddie Soto’s mother. He is being held behind bars without bail and is charged with sexual battery with a child, capital sexual battery, and possession of material depicting sexual performance by a child.