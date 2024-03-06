Expand / Collapse search

Madeline Soto may have endured abuse by Stephan Sterns nearly 2 years before her murder, affidavit says

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Updated 9:00AM
Madeline Soto disappearance
FOX 35 Orlando

Madeline Soto may have endured abuse before murder: affidavit

A new document is revealing more about what 13-year-old Madeline "Maddie" Soto may have endured before she was murdered.

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - A new document is revealing more about what 13-year-old Madeline "Maddie" Soto may have endured before she was murdered.

A Kissimmee Police Department arrest affidavit for Stephan Sterns states photos and videos recovered from Sterns’ phone show private body parts of a young victim, as well as Sterns partaking in sexual acts with the victim. 

The metadata timestamps those images and videos to August 2022. Although the victim’s identity is redacted from the documents, the birth date is not – it matches Soto’s.

According to the dates, the victim in the report was 11 years old when the sexually explicit photos and videos were taken.

Madeline Soto, 13, was reported missing on Feb. 26, 2024, in Orange County, Florida. 

Sterns, the boyfriend of Madeline's mother, remains in the Osceola County jail on no bond. He is facing charges of sexual battery and possession of material depicting sexual performance by a child for the photos and videos recovered from his phone.

MADELINE SOTO CASE:

Although he is the prime suspect in Madeline’s disappearance, he has yet to be charged in her death.

Madeline Soto memorial grows

A growing memorial sits on the side of Hickory Tree Road in Osceola County in memory of Madeline "Maddie" Soto.

Madeline Soto case: What's next in the investigation?

For insight on what typically happens next in cases such as Madeline's, FOX 35 News spoke to police expert Orlando Rolón, the former police chief of Orlando, and Dave Nutting, a retired detective and law enforcement officer.

During an interview with Nutting, he said the homicide investigation will remain ongoing as the Kissimmee Police Department, the lead agency on the case, collects and reviews the evidence.

Stephan Sterns waives 1st court appearance

Stephan Sterns, the prime suspect in the murder of 13-year-old Madeline Soto waived his first court appearance Saturday morning.

That evidence could include items collected from the scene where Madeline's body was found, along with forensic and video evidence. 

"He's only been charged so far with the crimes related to what was found on his cell phone and in the house. So thankfully, he has no bond. So that gives the detectives some time to work with the prosecutors to make sure that once they do officially charge him with homicide, which I'm quite certain will be coming, that it will be a case that is wrapped up really, really tight," Nutting said.

Madeline Soto missing: Jenn Soto, Maddie's mom, talks daughter's disappearance (full interview)

Jenn Soto, Madeline Soto's mom, spoke to FOX 35's Hannah McKenzie this week about the disappearance of her 13-year-old daughter. "Maddie" Soto has been missing since Feb. 26, days after her 13th birthday, and hours after she was dropped up at school. Jenn Soto's boyfriend, Stephan Sterns, dropped Maddie near the school, but the girl never made it to class.

Overall, several factors will have to come together in order for law enforcement to present what they believe is the conclusion to what led to Madeline's death. That information will eventually be filtered through the state attorney and the prosecution gets the evidence and determines what next step must be taken. 