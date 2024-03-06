A new document is revealing more about what 13-year-old Madeline "Maddie" Soto may have endured before she was murdered.

A Kissimmee Police Department arrest affidavit for Stephan Sterns states photos and videos recovered from Sterns’ phone show private body parts of a young victim, as well as Sterns partaking in sexual acts with the victim.

The metadata timestamps those images and videos to August 2022. Although the victim’s identity is redacted from the documents, the birth date is not – it matches Soto’s.

According to the dates, the victim in the report was 11 years old when the sexually explicit photos and videos were taken.

Madeline Soto, 13, was reported missing on Feb. 26, 2024, in Orange County, Florida.

Sterns, the boyfriend of Madeline's mother, remains in the Osceola County jail on no bond. He is facing charges of sexual battery and possession of material depicting sexual performance by a child for the photos and videos recovered from his phone.

Although he is the prime suspect in Madeline’s disappearance, he has yet to be charged in her death.

Madeline Soto case: What's next in the investigation?

For insight on what typically happens next in cases such as Madeline's, FOX 35 News spoke to police expert Orlando Rolón, the former police chief of Orlando, and Dave Nutting, a retired detective and law enforcement officer.

During an interview with Nutting, he said the homicide investigation will remain ongoing as the Kissimmee Police Department, the lead agency on the case, collects and reviews the evidence.

That evidence could include items collected from the scene where Madeline's body was found, along with forensic and video evidence.

"He's only been charged so far with the crimes related to what was found on his cell phone and in the house. So thankfully, he has no bond. So that gives the detectives some time to work with the prosecutors to make sure that once they do officially charge him with homicide, which I'm quite certain will be coming, that it will be a case that is wrapped up really, really tight," Nutting said.

Overall, several factors will have to come together in order for law enforcement to present what they believe is the conclusion to what led to Madeline's death. That information will eventually be filtered through the state attorney and the prosecution gets the evidence and determines what next step must be taken.