The Brief



Officials with the Brevard County Sheriff's Office are investigating after a child was shot in Mims on Saturday, according to deputies.

The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to deputies.

A suspect has been detained in connection to the shooting, officials said.

It is unclear what led to the shooting or what area the incident happened. The victim's age has also not been released.

The investigation is ongoing.