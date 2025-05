The Brief The body was found outside an area of Amoco station, police said. Officials said there were no signs of trauma or foul play. There is no threat to the public, according to Ocala police.



Officials with the Ocala Police Department are investigating after they said a man was found dead outside a gas station on Saturday night.

Police responded to the call of an unresponsive man near the Amoco station located in the 3800 block of SW College Road. The man was later pronounced dead on scene.

Official said there were no signs of trauma or foul play.

The investigation remains ongoing.