Madeline Soto memorial grows as community grapples with teen's death: 'It just brings chills'

A growing memorial sits on the side of Hickory Tree Road in Osceola County in memory of Madeline "Maddie" Soto.

"Little girls love teddy bears, so I brought her a little teddy bear," said Dawn Johnson.

Balloons, cards, and toys were all dropped off by those who knew her – and many who didn’t.

"I saw it on the news, and it just hit close to home, so I came out here to pay some respect to her," said Andy Baksh. "It’s sad to see what happened. She didn’t deserve that."

Soto’s disappearance, and now murder, has sparked widespread community support in the quest for justice.

MADELINE SOTO DISAPPEARANCE & DEATH

"It just brings chills to know that somebody can take the life of such an innocent, young child," said Paul Johnson. "Whoever it may be, they need to be punished to the fullest extent of the law."

On Tuesday, documents revealed more about what the 13-year-old may have been forced to endure before her untimely death.

A Kissimmee Police Department arrest affidavit for Stephan Stearns states photos and videos recovered from Stearns’ phone show private body parts of a young victim, as well as Stearns partaking in sexual acts with the victim.

The metadata timestamps those images and videos to August 2022. Although the victim’s identity is redacted from the documents, the birthdate is not – it matches Soto’s.

According to the dates, the victim in the report was 11 years old when the sexually explicit photos and videos were taken.

"I hope he never sees the light of day ever again because he doesn’t deserve it," said Dawn Johnson.

Stearns, the boyfriend of Soto’s mother, remains behind bars in Osceola County on no bond. He is facing charges for the photos and videos recovered from his phone, and although he is the prime suspect in Soto’s disappearance, he has not been charged in her death, at least for now.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 35 News for the latest updates.