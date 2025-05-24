Watch: Severe storms sweep through Central Florida with hail, damaging winds
ORLANDO, Fla. - A series of strong thunderstorms moved through parts of Central Florida on Saturday afternoon, prompting multiple severe thunderstorm warnings and bringing reports of high winds, hail, and heavy rain.
According to the National Weather Service, at least eight severe thunderstorm warnings were issued throughout the afternoon for Brevard, Osceola, and Flagler counties.
Residents reported wind gusts up to 60 mph, quarter-size hail, and intense downpours in affected areas.
Hail falls in Palm Bay
Hail falls in Kissimmee
Hail fell in Kissimmee on Saturday
No major damage or injuries have been reported as of early Saturday evening.
