Watch: Severe storms sweep through Central Florida with hail, damaging winds

The Brief Severe thunderstorms swept through parts of Central Florida on Saturday, bringing wind gusts up to 60 mph, quarter-size hail, and heavy rain. The National Weather Service issued eight warnings throughout the afternoon, with two still active as of 5 p.m. in Brevard, Osceola, Lake, and Volusia counties.



A series of strong thunderstorms moved through parts of Central Florida on Saturday afternoon, prompting multiple severe thunderstorm warnings and bringing reports of high winds, hail, and heavy rain.

According to the National Weather Service, at least eight severe thunderstorm warnings were issued throughout the afternoon for Brevard, Osceola, and Flagler counties.

Residents reported wind gusts up to 60 mph, quarter-size hail, and intense downpours in affected areas.

Hail falls in Palm Bay

Hail falls in Kissimmee

Hail fell in Kissimmee on Saturday

No major damage or injuries have been reported as of early Saturday evening.

