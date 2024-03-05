Madeline Soto update: FDLE asked to look into how investigative photo was posted to sheriff's social media

How was an apparent investigative photo – possibly related to the disappearance and death of Madeline Soto – allegedly posted to Osceola County Sheriff Marco Lopez's personal Instagram account? Both the Osceola County Sheriff's Office and Florida State Attorney Andrew Bain's Office have asked the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to investigate.

In a screenshot of the Instagram post, which was shared with FOX 35 Orlando, the photo appears to show a body in a grassy, wooded area. FOX 35 has viewed the photo and made the decision not to show it or post it.

Madeline Soto was reported missing on Monday, Feb. 26, after the 13-year-old Florida girl never made it to school. Five days later, her body was found in a rural wooded area in St. Cloud, not far from Kissimmee, officials said.

The Osceola County Sheriff's Office confirmed to FOX 35 in a statement earlier this week that an investigative photo was "accidentally" included in a photo collage of a community event for seniors – and once noticed, it was "immediately removed."

"A post was made on social media about a community event for seniors. In the post, an investigative photo was accidentally included. The photo was immediately removed. We deeply apologize for any confusion or disturbance this may have caused," the sheriff's office said.

OCSO has not officially confirmed that the alleged photo was related to the investigation into Soto's disappearance or death. However, the agency did not refute that it was related to Soto's case when FOX 35 reached out.

However, Sheriff Lopez was at the St. Cloud scene on Friday night and briefly spoke to reporters about the investigation.

Requests for FDLE to investigate the photo's posting

On Tuesday, State Attorney Andrew Bain's office said it had asked the FDLE to investigate the matter. Tuesday evening, Osceola County Sheriff's Office said in a statement that it had contacted the FDLE "to offer our cooperation and transparency into the inadvertent release of an investigative photograph."

"We understand the community’s concerns and we welcome an independent review of what transpired."

FOX 35 has reached out to the FDLE to see if they plan on launching an investigation. FOX 35 has also reached out to OCSO with additional questions, as well as to the Kissimmee Police Department for comment.

State Attorney Bain said in an earlier statement that he was "deeply disturbed" that an investigative photo could be "carelessly made public." However, said he did not believe it would impact the case or potential prosecution.

"While I do not believe these photos will have any evidentiary impact on the case as of now, they were released in poor taste. Our main focus is making sure we get justice for 13-year-old Madeline Soto," he said.