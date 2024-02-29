Madeline Soto missing: What we know about Stephan Sterns, 'prime suspect' in her disappearance

Stephan Sterns, the Kissimmee man considered the "prime suspect" in the disappearance of a missing 13-year-old girl, was arrested Wednesday night, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office (OCSO).

Sterns was booked into the Orange County jail on charges of sexual battery and possession of child sexual abuse material after detectives found "disturbing" images on his phone, OCSO said.

He was set to appear before a judge Thursday morning, but he waived his first appearance, according to the Orange County Corrections Department.

Sterns is being held in jail without bond.

Who is Stephan Sterns?

Sterns is the boyfriend of Jenn Soto, the Central Florida mother whose daughter, Madeline "Maddie" Soto, disappeared earlier this week.

Stephan Sterns (Orange County jail)

He reportedly dropped Madeline off near her school on Monday. When her mother went to pick her up that day, she learned that her daughter did not attend school that day all.

Investigators said Sterns is the last confirmed person to see Madeline. He, however, is not facing any charges in connection to Madeline's disappearance.

What was on his cell phone?

Authorities said several sexually explicit images and videos were found on Sterns' cell phone. Detectives said it appears that whatever alleged actions were captured in the images and videos happened at the family's Kissimmee home, which is just south of Orlando.

They allege Sterns tried to delete evidence from the phone.

Officials did not elaborate further – and it's unclear if the findings have any connection to the disappearance of Soto.

Who is Madeline "Maddie" Soto?

Madeline is a student at Hunter's Creek Middle School, which is located at Town Loop Boulevard in Orlando.

She is described as 5-foot-1, 110-pound girl with blonde hair and blue eyes. She has a mole on the left side of her nose and the right side of her chin.

She was reported missing on Monday, Feb. 26, just a few days after celebrating her 13th birthday, which was Feb. 22, officials said. Officials said she was last seen wearing a green jacket, black shorts, and white Crocs.

Orange County Sheriff John Mina said Sterns dropped her off near the Peace United Methodist Church on Town Boulevard, a few blocks from her school.

It remains unclear why she was dropped off at this location, but Mina said she was possibly "embarrassed" by her vehicle and asked Sterns to be dropped off there.

Sheriff: Madeline ‘wanted to go live in the woods’

Investigators were able to access Madeline's cell phone and found information on the phone that indicated that she told people that when she turned 13, she "wanted to go live in the woods," Mina said.

Madeline has been missing ever since. Her disappearance has since sparked a statewide Missing Child Alert.

A variety of search teams have been out searching for her.

SKYFOX flew over an area of Osprey Park near Hunter's Creek on Wednesday where multiple crews were seen looking for the teen.

More than 50 members of OCSO's emergency response team have conducted searches in various areas and detectives continue to canvas, conduct interviews and follow any possible leads.

If you’ve seen Madeline or know where she is, contact the sheriff's office at (407) 254-7000.