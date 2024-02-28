Florida mother pleading for safe return of 13 year-old daughter: 'I just want her back'

Stream FOX 35 News

A mother in Orange County is begging for help locating her missing daughter.

Madeline ‘Maddie’ Soto was last seen on Monday, one day after she and her family celebrated her 13th birthday. Maddie’s mother, Jenn Soto, said surveillance video shows Maddie hanging out in a church parking lot on February 26 after being dropped off for school, but she never made it inside.

"I’m trying to hope for the best, but I’m scared for her," said Jenn Soto. "I want her to be okay; I want her to be safe… I don’t want her to come back harmed. I just want her back – whatever that means, I just want her back."

Jenn Soto said sheriff’s deputies are using K9s and a piece of Maddie’s clothing to try to track her scent near Town Loop Boulevard.

According to Jenn Soto, Maddie had never run away before. She said the teen had forgotten her cell phone at home that morning, but that was normal.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) has issued a Florida Missing Child Alert for Maddie.

Maddie is 5’1 and weighs around 110 pounds. She was last seen wearing a green jacket, black shorts, and white Crocs. She has a mole on the left side of her nose and the right side of her chin.

If you’ve seen Maddie or know where she is, contact the Orange County Sheriff’s Office at (407) 254-7000.