Stephan Sterns, the prime suspect in the disappearance of Madeline "Maddie" Soto, was transferred to the Osceola County jail on Friday morning. FOX 35 News cameras were rolling during Sterns' arrival.

FOX 35's Amanda McKenzie questioned Sterns as deputies removed him from the patrol car and walked him into the jail, but he remained silent.

Earlier this week, Sterns was arrested and booked into the Orange County jail on charges of sexual battery and possession of child sexual abuse material after detectives found "disturbing" images on his phone, authorities said.

It remains unclear why the 37-year-old was transferred to the Osceola County jail. FOX 35 News is working to learn whether new charges are pending.

According to the Orange County Sheriff's Office, Sterns was initially arrested Wednesday night after several sexually explicit images and videos were found on his cell phone. Authorities alleged that Sterns had attempted to delete evidence from the phone, though investigators were able to recover them.

An arrest affidavit detailed what investigators found on the phone. FOX 35 News is choosing not to elaborate as the details are graphic.

It's unclear if the findings have any connection to the disappearance of Madeline.

Detectives said it appears that whatever alleged actions were captured in the images and videos happened at the family's home in Kissimmee, Florida, which is just south of Orlando.

Investigators said Sterns is the last confirmed person to see Madeline. He, however, is not facing any charges in connection to Madeline's disappearance.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.