Severe thunderstorm warnings issued for parts of central Florida

The National Weather Service issued multiple Severe Thunderstorm Warnings Saturday afternoon for areas of east central Florida, warning of damaging winds and large hail as storms moved through the region.

4:30PM Update:

Earlier on this afternoon, storm started to fire up and become severe in Brevard county, Flagler County, and Osceola County. Reports include wind gusts up to 60 mph , reports of quarter (coin) sized hail, and extremely heavy rain.

So far this evening, eight severe thunderstorm warnings have been issued by the national weather service.

Currently, there are two severe thunderstorm warnings active:

Eastern Osceola and south Brevard County : a severe thunderstorm warning is in effect until 5 PM. Wind gust could reach 60 mph and produce quarter size hail.

Northeastern Lake County and central Volusia County: a severe thunderstorm warning is an effect until 5 PM. Main threats include winds up to 60 mph in quarter size hail.

Central Brevard, southeastern Orange, and northeastern Osceola counties

As of 4:03 p.m., a severe thunderstorm warning remains in effect until 4:30 p.m. for central Brevard, southeastern Orange, and northeastern Osceola counties.

A nearly stationary storm near Canaveral Groves is producing 60 mph wind gusts and quarter-size hail. Impacted locations include Rockledge, Cocoa, Cocoa Beach, Cape Canaveral, and Merritt Island.

Southeastern Orange and northeastern Osceola

At 3:45 p.m., a severe thunderstorm was reported near Canaveral Groves in central Brevard County, nearly stationary, and producing wind gusts up to 60 mph and quarter-size hail.

This warning extends to southeastern Orange and northeastern Osceola counties until 4:30 p.m. Affected areas include Titusville, Rockledge, Cocoa, Cocoa Beach, and Cape Canaveral.

Southeastern Seminole, east central Orange, and northwestern Brevard counties

What we know:

As of 3:08 p.m., a severe thunderstorm was located near Mims in northwestern Brevard County, moving southeast at 20 mph. The storm is capable of producing ping-pong ball-sized hail and wind gusts of up to 60 mph, with radar indicating the potential for significant damage to roofs, siding, trees, and vehicles.

This warning covers southeastern Seminole, east central Orange, and northwestern Brevard counties and remains in effect until 4 p.m. EDT.

Southeastern Brevard and northeastern Indian River counties

What we know:

A second warning was issued at 3:02 p.m. for southeastern Brevard and northeastern Indian River counties, where a storm over Palm Bay was moving south at 25 mph. Radar indicated the potential for quarter-sized hail and 60 mph winds. Impacted areas include Palm Bay, Melbourne, Sebastian, Fellsmere, and Indian River Shores. That warning is in effect until 3:45 p.m. EDT.

Residents are urged to take shelter in interior rooms on the lowest floor of their homes and avoid windows during the storms.

Hail in Palm Bay

Video of hail in Palm Bay was captured around 3 p.m. by viewer Autumn Michelle and sent to FOX 35 News.

