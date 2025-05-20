FHP troopers ram vehicles, make arrests in Orange County street takeover

The Brief FHP troopers broke up a large street takeover in Orange County, arresting three and citing several others. Over 100 people were involved in the dangerous stunt driving event on a busy intersection. Officials say new laws targeting even spectators are key to cracking down on reckless gatherings.



Florida Highway Patrol troopers rammed two vehicles and drew their weapons during a chaotic street takeover over the weekend that ended in multiple arrests and dozens of drivers fleeing the scene at high speed.

Troopers disrupt chaotic street takeover

What we know:

Florida Highway Patrol troopers disrupted a large street takeover event over the weekend on Hazeltine National Drive in Orange County.

The incident involved more than 100 individuals, with vehicles performing stunts such as donuts in the middle of an intersection. Troopers rammed two vehicles and drew their weapons during the confrontation, which led to three arrests and multiple citations.

The suspects arrested include Dominick Rios, Christopher Sanchez-Ciprian, and Martin Johnson, facing charges such as battery on a law enforcement officer, street racing, and fleeing and eluding.

What we don't know:

While the FHP has released details about the arrests and the number of attendees, several questions remain unanswered:

Who organized the event, and how was it coordinated across so many participants?

What charges, if any, will the spectators face under the revised law?

How were authorities alerted to the event, and was there any prior surveillance or intelligence gathered?

Are additional arrests pending, and could there be wider crackdowns or future legal action?

The backstory:

Street takeovers — often planned via social media — have become a growing problem in Florida and across the country, involving large gatherings where drivers perform dangerous stunts on public roads. The events typically attract large crowds and create serious public safety concerns. Florida has responded with tougher laws, including penalties for spectators, in an attempt to curb this escalating issue.

Big picture view:

Law enforcement across Florida is ramping up efforts to combat illegal street racing and stunt driving, a trend especially prevalent among young adults. According to FHP, more than 1,000 citations have already been issued in 2024 for related offenses. Authorities warn these events not only endanger participants but also innocent drivers and pedestrians. Local officials and law enforcement stress the growing threat to community safety and the strain such incidents place on public resources.

What they're saying:

The incident unfolded on Hazeltine National Drive, where troopers say more than 100 people gathered to perform dangerous stunts, including cars doing donuts in the middle of a busy intersection.

"That is very dangerous that we have younger drivers going out to do, and they're planning to do this without realizing the consequences," said FHP spokespersons Migdalisis Garcia.

Some of the charges fleeing and eluding.

"Choosing to flee, now creating a bigger issue and creating more criminal charges upon yourselves," Garcia added. "It makes the situation even worse."

Authorities say even spectators weren’t spared. Several bystanders were cited under a new Florida law that penalizes individuals simply for attending illegal street racing events.

"They think that, 'Oh well, I wasn't driving, nothing's going to happen to me.' But now, the law has changed and just being there gets you in trouble," said Garcia.

