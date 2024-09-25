Expand / Collapse search
Coastal Flood Warning
from WED 11:21 AM EDT until FRI 8:00 AM EDT, Coastal Flagler County
7
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, Sumter County, Northern Lake County, Southern Lake County, Orange County, Seminole County, Inland Volusia County, Osceola County, Coastal Volusia County, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County
Rip Current Statement
until FRI 11:00 PM EDT, Coastal Flagler County
Flood Watch
from WED 8:00 PM EDT until FRI 8:00 AM EDT, Coastal Flagler County, Inland Flagler County, Sumter County
Flood Watch
from WED 1:40 PM EDT until FRI 8:00 AM EDT, Southern Lake County, Coastal Volusia County, Orange County, Osceola County, Inland Volusia County, Northern Lake County, Seminole County
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Sumter County, Southern Lake County, Coastal Volusia County, Osceola County, Seminole County, Orange County, Northern Lake County, Inland Volusia County, Coastal Flagler County, Inland Flagler County
Rip Current Statement
until WED 8:00 PM EDT, Coastal Volusia County

Hurricane Helene: Central Florida county-by-county emergency information, resources

By
Published  September 25, 2024 1:26pm EDT
Hurricane Helene
FOX 35 Orlando

Press play above to watch the latest news, weather, and storm coverage from FOX 35 Orlando


 

As Hurricane Helene, the eighth named storm of the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season, makes its way towards Florida, here is what people in Central Florida need to know about evacuations, school closings, shelters, and sandbag locations.

Here’s a county-by-county look at Hurricane Helene closings, cancelations, evacuations, and other important updates. 

Hurricane Helene: County-by-County emergency resources

Stay connected with FOX 35