Invest 97L tracker: Path, spaghetti models, forecast toward Gulf of Mexico, Florida Alabama

The next tropical storm or hurricane of the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season could be brewing in the Caribbean, before it reaches the Gulf of Mexico.

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a potential system, known as Invest 97L, in the Caribbean. It's expected to become a tropical depression before it reaches the Gulf of Mexico. From there, it's expected to make a northeastern turn towards the southwestern U.S. Gulf Coast with Louisiana, Alabama, and the Florida Panhandle potential in its path.

Whether it becomes tropical storm Helen or even hurricane Helene is uncertain at this point. Here is the latest on its potential track.

Tracking Invest 97L: Spaghetti Models

Tracking Invest 97L: GFS, EURO, EURO AI, CAN Models

Image 1 of 3 ▼

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: