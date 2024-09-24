Tropical Storm Helene: Seminole County updates & information

Press play above to watch the latest news, weather, and storm coverage from FOX 35 Orlando





As Tropical Storm Helene, the eighth named storm of the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season, makes its way towards Florida, here is what people in Seminole County need to know about evacuations, school closings, shelters, and sandbag locations.

Seminole County Evacuations

None announced.

Seminole County Closings

Besides schools, no other closings announced.

Seminole County Shelters

None announced.

Seminole County Sandbags

County sandbag location

Boombah Sports Complex

3325 Cameron Ave., Sanford

10 a.m.–8 p.m., Tuesday, September 24 and Wednesday, September 25

Unstaffed

Max 15 bags. Bring your own shovel.

City sandbag locations

City of Altamonte Springs - Eastmonte Park

830 Magnolia Drive, Altamonte Springs

8 a.m.–7 p.m., Tuesday, September 24 and Wednesday, September 25

Unstaffed

City of Altamonte Springs - Westmonte Recreation Center

624 Bills Lane, Altamonte Springs

8 a.m.–7 p.m., Tuesday, September 24 and Wednesday, September 25

Unstaffed

City of Lake Mary - Lake Mary Sports Complex

550 Rantoul Lane, Lake Mary

8 a.m.–6 p.m., Tuesday, September 24

Unstaffed

City of Longwood - Candyland Sports Complex

599 Longdale Ave, Longwood

10 a.m.–6 p.m., Tuesday, September 24 and 8 a.m.–5 p.m., Wednesday, September 25

Unstaffed

City of Oviedo - Public Works Maintenance Yard

1725 Evans Street, Oviedo

12 noon–7 p.m., Tuesday, September 24 and Wednesday, September 25

Crews on-site to assist

City of Sanford - Public Works Complex

800 W Fulton Street, Sanford

8 a.m.–7 p.m., Tuesday, September 24

Unstaffed

City of Winter Springs - Central Winds Park

1000 Central Winds Drive, Winter Springs

8 a.m.–5 p.m., Tuesday, September 24 and Wednesday, September 25

Self-service; minimal staffing

Seminole County School Closings

School in session on Wednesday.

Seminole County Public Schools will be closed on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024. This includes after-school activities, sporting events, KidZone, and 21st Century childcare.

School expected to be back in session on Friday.

Seminole County Emergency Resources

Click here for more information from Seminole County Emergency Management

Call 911 for emergencies

