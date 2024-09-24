Tropical Storm Helene: Seminole County updates & information
As Tropical Storm Helene, the eighth named storm of the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season, makes its way towards Florida, here is what people in Seminole County need to know about evacuations, school closings, shelters, and sandbag locations.
Seminole County Evacuations
None announced.
Seminole County Closings
Besides schools, no other closings announced.
Seminole County Shelters
None announced.
Seminole County Sandbags
County sandbag location
Boombah Sports Complex
3325 Cameron Ave., Sanford
10 a.m.–8 p.m., Tuesday, September 24 and Wednesday, September 25
Unstaffed
Max 15 bags. Bring your own shovel.
City sandbag locations
City of Altamonte Springs - Eastmonte Park
830 Magnolia Drive, Altamonte Springs
8 a.m.–7 p.m., Tuesday, September 24 and Wednesday, September 25
Unstaffed
City of Altamonte Springs - Westmonte Recreation Center
624 Bills Lane, Altamonte Springs
8 a.m.–7 p.m., Tuesday, September 24 and Wednesday, September 25
Unstaffed
City of Lake Mary - Lake Mary Sports Complex
550 Rantoul Lane, Lake Mary
8 a.m.–6 p.m., Tuesday, September 24
Unstaffed
City of Longwood - Candyland Sports Complex
599 Longdale Ave, Longwood
10 a.m.–6 p.m., Tuesday, September 24 and 8 a.m.–5 p.m., Wednesday, September 25
Unstaffed
City of Oviedo - Public Works Maintenance Yard
1725 Evans Street, Oviedo
12 noon–7 p.m., Tuesday, September 24 and Wednesday, September 25
Crews on-site to assist
City of Sanford - Public Works Complex
800 W Fulton Street, Sanford
8 a.m.–7 p.m., Tuesday, September 24
Unstaffed
City of Winter Springs - Central Winds Park
1000 Central Winds Drive, Winter Springs
8 a.m.–5 p.m., Tuesday, September 24 and Wednesday, September 25
Self-service; minimal staffing
Seminole County School Closings
- School in session on Wednesday.
- Seminole County Public Schools will be closed on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024. This includes after-school activities, sporting events, KidZone, and 21st Century childcare.
- School expected to be back in session on Friday.
Seminole County Emergency Resources
- Click here for more information from Seminole County Emergency Management
- Call 911 for emergencies
