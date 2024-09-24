Expand / Collapse search

Tropical Storm Helene: Seminole County updates & information

By
Published  September 24, 2024 11:42pm EDT
Hurricanes
FOX 35 Orlando

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - Press play above to watch the latest news, weather, and storm coverage from FOX 35 Orlando


 

As Tropical Storm Helene, the eighth named storm of the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season, makes its way towards Florida, here is what people in Seminole County need to know about evacuations, school closings, shelters, and sandbag locations.

Seminole County Evacuations

None announced.

Seminole County Closings

Besides schools, no other closings announced.

Seminole County Shelters

None announced.

Seminole County Sandbags

County sandbag location

Boombah Sports Complex
3325 Cameron Ave., Sanford
10 a.m.–8 p.m., Tuesday, September 24 and Wednesday, September 25
Unstaffed

Max 15 bags. Bring your own shovel.

City sandbag locations

City of Altamonte Springs - Eastmonte Park 
830 Magnolia Drive, Altamonte Springs 
8 a.m.–7 p.m., Tuesday, September 24 and Wednesday, September 25
Unstaffed

City of Altamonte Springs - Westmonte Recreation Center 
624 Bills Lane, Altamonte Springs 
8 a.m.–7 p.m., Tuesday, September 24 and Wednesday, September 25
Unstaffed

City of Lake Mary - Lake Mary Sports Complex 
550 Rantoul Lane, Lake Mary 
8 a.m.–6 p.m., Tuesday, September 24
Unstaffed

City of Longwood - Candyland Sports Complex 
599 Longdale Ave, Longwood 
10 a.m.–6 p.m., Tuesday, September 24 and 8 a.m.–5 p.m., Wednesday, September 25
Unstaffed

City of Oviedo - Public Works Maintenance Yard
1725 Evans Street, Oviedo
12 noon–7 p.m., Tuesday, September 24 and Wednesday, September 25
Crews on-site to assist

City of Sanford - Public Works Complex 
800 W Fulton Street, Sanford 
8 a.m.–7 p.m., Tuesday, September 24
Unstaffed

City of Winter Springs - Central Winds Park 
1000 Central Winds Drive, Winter Springs 
8 a.m.–5 p.m., Tuesday, September 24 and Wednesday, September 25
Self-service; minimal staffing

Seminole County School Closings

  • School in session on Wednesday.
  • Seminole County Public Schools will be closed on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024. This includes after-school activities, sporting events, KidZone, and 21st Century childcare.
  • School expected to be back in session on Friday.

Seminole County Emergency Resources

Stay connected with FOX 35