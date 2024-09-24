Tropical Storm Helene: Flagler County updates & information
As Tropical Storm Helene, the eighth named storm of the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season, makes its way towards Florida, here is what people in Flagler County need to know about evacuations, school closings, shelters, and sandbag locations.
Flagler County Evacuations
None announced.
Flagler County Closings
No closing announced.
Flagler County Shelters
None announced.
Flagler County Sandbags
No locations announced.
Flagler County School Closings
- Flagler Schools said it was monitoring developments on Tropical Storm Helene, but has not made a decision on whether to close schools.
- Schools are in session Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, at last check.
Flagler County Emergency Resources
- Click here for more information from Flagler County Emergency Management
- Call 911 for emergencies
