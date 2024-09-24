Expand / Collapse search

Tropical Storm Helene: Flagler County updates & information

Published  September 24, 2024 11:48pm EDT
Hurricanes
As Tropical Storm Helene, the eighth named storm of the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season, makes its way towards Florida, here is what people in Flagler County need to know about evacuations, school closings, shelters, and sandbag locations.

Flagler County Evacuations

None announced.

Flagler County Closings

No closing announced.

Flagler County Shelters

None announced.

Flagler County Sandbags

No locations announced.

Flagler County School Closings

  • Flagler Schools said it was monitoring developments on Tropical Storm Helene, but has not made a decision on whether to close schools.
  • Schools are in session Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, at last check.

Flagler County Emergency Resources

