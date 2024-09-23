Future Hurricane Helene could affect Florida this week; Here are the potential county-by-county storm impacts

Stream FOX 35 News

The state of Florida is preparing for potential impacts from Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine, which is expected to intensify and possibly reach major hurricane strength as it approaches the Gulf Coast later this week, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The forecast track released on Monday shows the system will develop into a tropical storm by Tuesday, strengthening to a Category 2 hurricane by Wednesday night, before making landfall on Thursday. If the system becomes a named storm, it will be called Helene, the eighth named storm of the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season.

Where it will make landfall, if it will make landfall over Florida, isn't entirely certain. We'll find out additional details in the hours and days ahead, as the system continues to develop.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

The FOX 35 Storm Team said areas along and just east of its path may experience storm surge, tornadoes, up to 6 inches of rain, and winds over 75 mph.

The Orlando and surrounding Central Florida region may be just east of those winds.

Here are the expected county-by-county storm impacts:

Orange, Osceola and Brevard Counties

Expected Storm Impacts: Strong winds, a few tornadoes

Timing: The worst weather will occur on Thursday night

Rainfall totals expected: 2 to 3 inches of heavy rain

Marion, Lake and Sumter Counties

Expected Storm Impacts: Strong winds, a few tornadoes

Timing: The worst weather will occur on Thursday night

Rainfall totals expected: 2 to 4 inches of heavy rain

Flagler, Volusia and Seminole Counties

Expected Storm Impacts: Strong winds, a few tornadoes

Timing: The worst weather will occur on Thursday night

Rainfall totals expected: 2 to 3 inches of heavy rain

Dixie, Gilchrist, Levy and Alachua Counties

Expected Storm Impacts: Tropical storm conditions, force wind gusts, isolated tornadoes

Timing: The worst weather will occur on Thursday night

Rainfall totals expected: 3 to 5 inches of heavy rain

Stay connected with FOX 35