Orlando opens 150 affordable housing units at former hotel site

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer and District 3 City Commissioner Robert F. Stuart joined community partners Wednesday to mark the grand opening of Phase Two of Palm Gardens Orlando, a 150-unit affordable housing community transformed from the once-blighted Ambassador Hotel.

What we know:

The project, led by One Stop Housing, offers 149 efficiency and one-bedroom apartments for residents earning 80% or less of the area median income, with one unit reserved for live-in property management. Fifteen units are designated for permanent supportive housing.

What they're saying:

"Palm Gardens Orlando is a tangible example of our commitment to creating affordable, high-quality housing options for residents in need," Dyer said. "This is more than a building—it’s a place where people can regain stability and focus on building their futures."

Residents like Tanushree Bhowmik, a single mother and nursing student, and Olme Pineda, a father recovering from illness, shared their personal stories at the event, highlighting the life-changing impact of affordable housing. The opening ceremony included a ribbon-cutting and tours of two completed units.

Palm Gardens Orlando is one of the first projects funded through the city’s Accelerate Orlando initiative, which utilizes $58 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to combat homelessness and expand affordable housing.

Applications for units are available at onestophousing.com/apply-online or by calling 689-312-6270.

