Orlando opens 150 affordable housing units at former hotel site

By
Published  May 28, 2025 12:50pm EDT
Orange County
City of Orlando transforms hotel into apartments

Affordable housing is one of the major issues the City of Orlando is continuing to struggle with. Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer and other city leaders gathered Tuesday morning to celebrate the completion of Palm Gardens Orlando, a 150-unit affordable housing complex created through the transformation of the old Ambassador Hotel.

The Brief

    • Orlando officials celebrated the grand opening of 150 affordable housing units at Palm Gardens Orlando, a former blighted hotel transformed into a community for low-income residents. 
    • The project is part of the city’s Accelerate Orlando initiative, aimed at expanding affordable housing and combating homelessness.

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer and District 3 City Commissioner Robert F. Stuart joined community partners Wednesday to mark the grand opening of Phase Two of Palm Gardens Orlando, a 150-unit affordable housing community transformed from the once-blighted Ambassador Hotel.

What we know:

The project, led by One Stop Housing, offers 149 efficiency and one-bedroom apartments for residents earning 80% or less of the area median income, with one unit reserved for live-in property management. Fifteen units are designated for permanent supportive housing.

What they're saying:

"Palm Gardens Orlando is a tangible example of our commitment to creating affordable, high-quality housing options for residents in need," Dyer said. "This is more than a building—it’s a place where people can regain stability and focus on building their futures."

Residents like Tanushree Bhowmik, a single mother and nursing student, and Olme Pineda, a father recovering from illness, shared their personal stories at the event, highlighting the life-changing impact of affordable housing. The opening ceremony included a ribbon-cutting and tours of two completed units.

Palm Gardens Orlando is one of the first projects funded through the city’s Accelerate Orlando initiative, which utilizes $58 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to combat homelessness and expand affordable housing.

Applications for units are available at onestophousing.com/apply-online or by calling 689-312-6270.

The Source: The information in this article comes from the City of Orlando, Mayor Buddy Dyer and One Stop Housing, LLC.

