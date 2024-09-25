Tropical Storm Helene: Marion County updates & information

Press play above to watch the latest news, weather, and storm coverage from FOX 35 Orlando





As Tropical Storm Helene, the eighth named storm of the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season, makes its way towards Florida, here is what people in Marion County need to know about evacuations, school closings, shelters, and sandbag locations.

Marion County Evacuations

None announced.

Marion Closings

No closing announced.

Marion County Shelters

A shelter will open at West Port High School on Wednesday at 2 p.m. for special-needs residents. At 4 p.m. it will open for general sheltering. Those seeking shelter can bring small pets with them.

Marion County Sandbags

Sandbag locations will be open Tuesday, 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Wednesday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. All locations are self-serve. Limit of 10 bags.

Tuscawilla Park (Reilly Arts Center) – 800 NE Sanchez Ave, Ocala, FL

Ed Crosky Recreation Center – 1510 NW Fourth St., Ocala, FL

Dunnellon Public Works – 11924 Bostick St., Dunnellon, FL 34431

Wrigley Field – 405 County Rd East 316, Citra, FL

John Van Fleet Sports Complex – 14445 NE 14th Street Road, Ocala, FL

Belleview Sports Complex – 6501 SE 107th St, Belleview, FL

Martel Recycling Center – 296 SW 67th Ave Rd, Ocala, FL

Marion Oaks (Behind the Community Center) – 294 Marion Oaks Lane, Ocala, FL

Marion County School Closings

Marion County Public Schools will be closed on Thursday, Sept. 26. After-school activities also canceled.

Decision for Friday, Sept. 27, TBD.

Marion County Emergency Resources

Click here for more information from Marion County Emergency Management

Call 911 for emergencies

Citizens Information Hotline at 352.369.7500

