Tropical Storm Helene: Volusia County updates & information

As Tropical Storm Helene, the eighth named storm of the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season, makes its way towards Florida, here is what people in Volusia County need to know about evacuations, school closings, shelters, and sandbag locations.

Volusia County Evacuations

None announced.

Volusia County Closings

Besides schools, no other closings announced.

Volusia County Shelters

None announced.

Volusia County Sandbags

Sandbags in Volusia County will be available on Wednesday, Sept. 25, at the Volusia County Branch Jail, 1300 Red John Drive, Daytona Beach, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Residents must show proof of residency in Volusia County. There is a limit of 10 pre-filed bags per vehicle.

Volusia County School Closings

Volusia County Schools have early release on Wednesday, Sept. 24. After-school activities have been canceled, except for Extended Day Enrichment Programs.

Schools will be closed on Thursday, Sept. 26.

School is planned to resume on Friday, Sept. 27.

Volusia County Emergency Resources

Click here for more information from Volusia County Emergency Management

Call 911 for emergencies

