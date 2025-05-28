Puppy brutally attacked at Central Florida park; owners injured trying to save her
OCALA, Fla. - A dog and its owner are being sought after a violent attack at a dog park in Marion County left two people injured and a 9-month-old English Springer Spaniel puppy named Mae critically hurt.
What we know:
The incident occurred on May 23 at Letty Towles Dog Park in Ocala, where a dog, possibly a pit bull or Cane Corso, attacked Mae and her owners, Maryann and Jack O’Leary.
The couple suffered bite wounds while trying to save their pet, who now has serious injuries, including a collapsed lung and internal bleeding.
It took four adults to pull the attacking dog off, and the suspected owners fled the scene.
What we don't know:
Authorities have not yet identified the dog or its owner, and it remains unclear whether the animal has a history of aggression.
According to Florida law, dog owners are liable for these attacks:
What you can do:
Anyone with information about the dog attack is urged to call Marion County Crime Stoppers.
As for Mae and her owners, a GoFundMe has been set up to help with medical expenses.
The Source: This story was written based on information conducted by FOX 35's Kelsie Cairns.