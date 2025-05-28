Puppy brutally attacked at Central Florida park; owners injured trying to save her

The Brief Authorities are searching for a dog and its owner following a brutal dog attack at an Ocala park that left a puppy with critical injuries. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Marion County Crime Stoppers.



A dog and its owner are being sought after a violent attack at a dog park in Marion County left two people injured and a 9-month-old English Springer Spaniel puppy named Mae critically hurt.

What we know:

The incident occurred on May 23 at Letty Towles Dog Park in Ocala, where a dog, possibly a pit bull or Cane Corso, attacked Mae and her owners, Maryann and Jack O’Leary.

The couple suffered bite wounds while trying to save their pet, who now has serious injuries, including a collapsed lung and internal bleeding.

It took four adults to pull the attacking dog off, and the suspected owners fled the scene.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet identified the dog or its owner, and it remains unclear whether the animal has a history of aggression.

According to Florida law, dog owners are liable for these attacks:

"The owner of any dog that bites any person while such person is on or in a public place, or lawfully on or in a private place, including the property of the owner of the dog, is liable for damages suffered by persons bitten, regardless of the former viciousness of the dog or the owners' knowledge of such viciousness." — Florida Statute 767.04

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the dog attack is urged to call Marion County Crime Stoppers.

As for Mae and her owners, a GoFundMe has been set up to help with medical expenses.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: