Tropical Storm Helene: Polk County updates & information

Press play above to watch the latest news, weather, and storm coverage from FOX 35 Orlando





As Tropical Storm Helene, the eighth named storm of the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season, makes its way towards Florida, here is what people in Polk County need to know about evacuations, school closings, shelters, and sandbag locations.

Polk County Evacuations

No mandatory evacuations ordered.

Polk County Sandbags

Sandbags will be available at the following locations on Tuesday and Wednesday, Sept. 24 & 25, 2024, from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Mulberry/South Lakeland – Loyce E. Harpe Park, 500 W. Carter Road, Mulberry

Lakeland – 8970 N. Campbell Road, Lakeland

Fort Meade – 1061 NE 9th St., Fort Meade

Frostproof – 350 County Road 630A, Frostproof

Auburndale – 1701 Holt Road, Auburndale

Dundee – 805 Dr. Martin Luther King St. SW, Dundee

Poinciana Park – 5109 Allegheny Road, Kissimmee 34759

There is a maximum of 10 bags of sand per home. Residents need to bring their drivers license.

Polk County School Closings

Polk County Public Schools will be open on Wednesday, Sept. 25, and closed on Thursday and Friday, Sept. 26 & 27, 2024. Schools are expected to reopen on Monday, Sept. 30.

Polk County Shelters

No shelters have been announced.

Polk County Emergency Resources

Stay connected with FOX 35