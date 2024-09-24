Tropical Storm Helene: Polk County updates & information
As Tropical Storm Helene, the eighth named storm of the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season, makes its way towards Florida, here is what people in Polk County need to know about evacuations, school closings, shelters, and sandbag locations.
Polk County Evacuations
No mandatory evacuations ordered.
Polk County Sandbags
Sandbags will be available at the following locations on Tuesday and Wednesday, Sept. 24 & 25, 2024, from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- Mulberry/South Lakeland – Loyce E. Harpe Park, 500 W. Carter Road, Mulberry
- Lakeland – 8970 N. Campbell Road, Lakeland
- Fort Meade – 1061 NE 9th St., Fort Meade
- Frostproof – 350 County Road 630A, Frostproof
- Auburndale – 1701 Holt Road, Auburndale
- Dundee – 805 Dr. Martin Luther King St. SW, Dundee
- Poinciana Park – 5109 Allegheny Road, Kissimmee 34759
There is a maximum of 10 bags of sand per home. Residents need to bring their drivers license.
Polk County School Closings
Polk County Public Schools will be open on Wednesday, Sept. 25, and closed on Thursday and Friday, Sept. 26 & 27, 2024. Schools are expected to reopen on Monday, Sept. 30.
Polk County Shelters
No shelters have been announced.
Polk County Emergency Resources
- Polk County Emergency Management Website
- Call 911 for emergencies
