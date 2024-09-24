Tropical Storm Helene: Orange County updates & information

Press play above to watch the latest news, weather, and storm coverage from FOX 35 Orlando





As Tropical Storm Helene, the eighth named storm of the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season, makes its way towards Florida, here is what people in Orange County need to know about evacuations, school closings, shelters, and sandbag locations.

Orange County Evacuations

No evacuations have been announced.

Orange County Closings

Besides schools, no others announced.

Orange County Shelters

None announced.

Orange County Sandbags

Sandbags will be available at six locations in Orange County on Tuesday and Wednesday, Sept. 24 & 25, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. There is a maximum of 10 bags. Residents need to bring their own shovel and fill their bags.

Barnett Park: 4801 W. Colonial Drive Orlando, FL 32808

Bithlo Community Park: 18501 Washington Avenue, Orlando, FL 32820

Clarcona Horse Park: 3535 Damon Road, Apopka, FL 32703

Downey Park: 10107 Flowers Avenue, Orlando, FL 32825

Meadow Woods Recreation Center: 1751 Rhode Island Woods Circle, Orlando, FL 32824

West Orange Recreation Center: 309 S West Crown Point Road, Winter Garden, FL 34787

Individuals with special needs who need sandbag assistance should contact Orange County 311 by dialing 3-1-1 or 407-836-3111.

Orange County School Closings

Orange County Schools will be open on Wednesday, Sept. 24. After-school activities will end by 6 p.m. Orange County schools will be closed on Thursday, Sept. 26. A decision has not yet been made for Friday, Sept. 27.

The University of Central Florida (UCF) will be closed on Thursday, Sept. 26.

Orange County Emergency Resources

Click here for more information from Orange County Emergency Management

Call 911 for emergencies

