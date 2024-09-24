Tropical Storm Helene: Orange County updates & information
As Tropical Storm Helene, the eighth named storm of the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season, makes its way towards Florida, here is what people in Orange County need to know about evacuations, school closings, shelters, and sandbag locations.
Orange County Evacuations
No evacuations have been announced.
Orange County Closings
Besides schools, no others announced.
Orange County Shelters
None announced.
Orange County Sandbags
Sandbags will be available at six locations in Orange County on Tuesday and Wednesday, Sept. 24 & 25, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. There is a maximum of 10 bags. Residents need to bring their own shovel and fill their bags.
- Barnett Park: 4801 W. Colonial Drive Orlando, FL 32808
- Bithlo Community Park: 18501 Washington Avenue, Orlando, FL 32820
- Clarcona Horse Park: 3535 Damon Road, Apopka, FL 32703
- Downey Park:10107 Flowers Avenue, Orlando, FL 32825
- Meadow Woods Recreation Center: 1751 Rhode Island Woods Circle, Orlando, FL 32824
- West Orange Recreation Center: 309 S West Crown Point Road, Winter Garden, FL 34787
Individuals with special needs who need sandbag assistance should contact Orange County 311 by dialing 3-1-1 or 407-836-3111.
Orange County School Closings
Orange County Schools will be open on Wednesday, Sept. 24. After-school activities will end by 6 p.m. Orange County schools will be closed on Thursday, Sept. 26. A decision has not yet been made for Friday, Sept. 27.
The University of Central Florida (UCF) will be closed on Thursday, Sept. 26.
Orange County Emergency Resources
- Click here for more information from Orange County Emergency Management
- Call 911 for emergencies
