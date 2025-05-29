Kissimmee police shoot man armed with BB gun that looked like rifle

A 20-year-old man armed with a red "BB" gun that resembled a rifle was shot by at least one Kissimmee police officer on Thursday after allegedly pointing it at several officers.

Kissimmee Police Chief Charles "Chuck" Broadway said the man was taken to the hospital. The extent of the man's injuries was not immediately known.

No officers were hurt, he said.

What happened?

What we know:

At 1:33 p.m., someone called 911 to report a man walking around the area of West Vine Street, near 192 and Bass Road.

Three officers responded and found a man holding a red gun, which appeared to be a rifle. That man, later identified as a 20-year-old, refused officers' directions to drop it and instead, pointed it directly at them, Kissimmee Police Chief Broadway said.

At least one officer fired their weapon, striking the man.

Chief Broadway said bodycam video showed the officers "tried over and over again to get the individual to put the rifle down. He refused."

All three officers were placed on paid administrative leave, which is standard protocol. The FDLE and State Attorney will review the officer-involved shooting, which is also standard procedure.

What we don't know:

Chief Broadway said it's unknown why the man was walking around with a BB gun nor why he pointed it at the officers.

