Expand / Collapse search

Kissimmee police shoot man armed with BB gun that looked like rifle

By
Updated  May 29, 2025 6:09pm EDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 35 Orlando
Kissimmee update on officer-involved shooting: Full

Kissimmee update on officer-involved shooting: Full

Kissimmee Police Chief Charles "Chuck" Broadway provides an update on a Thursday officer-involved shooting. Police received a 911 call about a man walking with a rifle. When officers arrived, the man, later identified as a 20-year-old, pointed it at the officers, Broadway said. The man was shot by officers. He was taken to the hospital.

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - A 20-year-old man armed with a red "BB" gun that resembled a rifle was shot by at least one Kissimmee police officer on Thursday after allegedly pointing it at several officers.

Kissimmee Police Chief Charles "Chuck" Broadway said the man was taken to the hospital. The extent of the man's injuries was not immediately known.

No officers were hurt, he said. 

What happened?

What we know:

At 1:33 p.m., someone called 911 to report a man walking around the area of West Vine Street, near 192 and Bass Road.

Three officers responded and found a man holding a red gun, which appeared to be a rifle. That man, later identified as a 20-year-old, refused officers' directions to drop it and instead, pointed it directly at them, Kissimmee Police Chief Broadway said.

Image 1 of 5

 

At least one officer fired their weapon, striking the man.

Chief Broadway said bodycam video showed the officers "tried over and over again to get the individual to put the rifle down. He refused." 

All three officers were placed on paid administrative leave, which is standard protocol. The FDLE and State Attorney will review the officer-involved shooting, which is also standard procedure.

SKYFOX: Kissimmee officer-involved shooting scene

SKYFOX: Kissimmee officer-involved shooting scene

A man armed with a rifle was shot by Kissimmee police on Thursday afternoon, police say. The incident happened near West Vine street. Police said the man was taken to the hospital.

What we don't know:

Chief Broadway said it's unknown why the man was walking around with a BB gun nor why he pointed it at the officers. 

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO:

The Source: This story was written based on information gathered from chopper video and from the Kissimmee Police Department in a news release on May 29, 2025. 

Crime and Public SafetyOsceola CountyNews