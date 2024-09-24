Expand / Collapse search

Tropical Storm Helene: Brevard County updates & information

Published  September 24, 2024 11:58pm EDT
FOX 35 Orlando

As Tropical Storm Helene, the eighth named storm of the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season, makes its way towards Florida, here is what people in Brevard County need to know about evacuations, school closings, shelters, and sandbag locations.

Brevard County Evacuations

None announced.

Brevard County Closings

No closing announced.

Brevard County Shelters

None announced.

Brevard County Sandbags

No sandbag stations announced.

Brevard County School Closings

  • Brevard Public Schools said it is monitoring Tropical Storm Helene and that no decision has be made on school closures at this time.
  • Decision to be made by noon on Wednesday.

Brevard County Emergency Resources

