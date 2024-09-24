Tropical Storm Helene: Brevard County updates & information
As Tropical Storm Helene, the eighth named storm of the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season, makes its way towards Florida, here is what people in Brevard County need to know about evacuations, school closings, shelters, and sandbag locations.
Brevard County Evacuations
None announced.
Brevard County Closings
No closing announced.
Brevard County Shelters
None announced.
Brevard County Sandbags
No sandbag stations announced.
Brevard County School Closings
- Brevard Public Schools said it is monitoring Tropical Storm Helene and that no decision has be made on school closures at this time.
- Decision to be made by noon on Wednesday.
Brevard County Emergency Resources
- Click here for more information from Brevard County Emergency Management
- Call 911 for emergencies
