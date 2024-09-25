Expand / Collapse search

Tropical Storm Helene: Osceola County updates & information

Published  September 25, 2024 12:02am EDT
Hurricanes
As Tropical Storm Helene, the eighth named storm of the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season, makes its way towards Florida, here is what people in Osceola County need to know about evacuations, school closings, shelters, and sandbag locations.

Osceola County Evacuations

None announced.

Osceola County Closings

No closing announced.

Osceola County Shelters

None announced.

Osceola County Sandbags

Osceola Heritage Park, (Shakerag Road): 1211 Shakerag Road, Kissimmee, FL 34744

  • Tuesday, September 24, 2024: Open from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Wednesday, September 25, 2024: Open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m

Osceola County School Closings

  • Decision to be made by noon on Wednesday.

Osceola County Emergency Resources

