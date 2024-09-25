Tropical Storm Helene: Osceola County updates & information
As Tropical Storm Helene, the eighth named storm of the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season, makes its way towards Florida, here is what people in Osceola County need to know about evacuations, school closings, shelters, and sandbag locations.
Osceola County Evacuations
None announced.
Osceola County Closings
No closing announced.
Osceola County Shelters
None announced.
Osceola County Sandbags
Osceola Heritage Park, (Shakerag Road): 1211 Shakerag Road, Kissimmee, FL 34744
- Tuesday, September 24, 2024: Open from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Wednesday, September 25, 2024: Open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m
Osceola County School Closings
- Brevard Public Schools said it is monitoring Tropical Storm Helene and that no decision has be made on school closures at this time.
- Decision to be made by noon on Wednesday.
Osceola County Emergency Resources
- Click here for more information from Osceola County Emergency Management
- Call 911 for emergencies
- Citizen Information Center hotline (407-742-0000)
