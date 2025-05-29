Clermont Police Department appoints new chief

article

The Brief John Graczyk has been officially named chief of the Clermont Police Department after serving as interim chief since April. A U.S. Marine Corps veteran and longtime officer with the department since 2005, Graczyk received unanimous support from city leaders. He brings extensive leadership training and experience, and says he’s honored to lead the department in the city he calls home.



John Graczyk, a longtime officer and U.S. Marine Corps veteran, has been officially named chief of the Clermont Police Department, city officials announced Thursday.

What we know:

Graczyk, who had served as interim chief since April, was appointed following unanimous support from city leaders and residents. "It was an easy decision and we are pleased to have him," said Interim City Manager Rick Van Wagner. "Chief Graczyk is a dedicated officer who has repeatedly demonstrated his ability to lead the Clermont Police Department."

Graczyk began his career with the department in 2005 as a patrol officer and steadily advanced through the ranks, serving as a sergeant, captain, and later deputy chief. He assumed the interim role after former Chief Charles Broadway left to take a position with another agency.

A graduate of the FBI National Academy and the Southern Police Institute’s Command Officer Development Program, Graczyk also completed the Florida Leadership Academy and the FBI LEEDA Executive Seminar. He holds a bachelor's degree in criminal justice and is a member of both the Florida Police Chiefs Association and the International Association of Chiefs of Police.

"Clermont is my home and I am honored to be given this opportunity to lead this outstanding staff of sworn officers, civilian staff and volunteers," Graczyk said in a statement. "I am excited and eager to continue to find new and better ways to protect and serve our community."

Graczyk lives in Clermont with his wife and three children.

