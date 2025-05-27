Lightning strike sparks massive house fire in Sanford

The Brief A lightning strike sparked a fire that destroyed a Sanford home on Monday evening. A couple and their dogs escaped without injury, and no other homes were damaged. Neighbors rallied to help the displaced couple as fire crews worked to contain the blaze.



Authorities believe a lightning strike ignited a devastating fire at a home in the Buckingham Estates neighborhood of Sanford on Tuesday evening, destroying the residence but leaving its occupants unharmed.

What we know:

A house in the Buckingham Estates neighborhood of Sanford was destroyed Tuesday evening after it was struck by lightning during a severe thunderstorm, responding firefighters told FOX 35 News.

The fire broke out around 7:30 p.m. on Northumbria Drive near Markham Woods Road and Orange Boulevard.

A couple and their two dogs were inside the home at the time but escaped without injury. Fire crews confirmed the lightning strike as the cause of the fire.

What we don't know:

While officials confirmed no other homes sustained visible damage, it remains unclear if there was any smoke or heat impact to adjacent structures.

Officials have not yet released the names of the homeowners. While authorities strongly believe the fire was caused by a lightning strike, the Fire Marshal will investigate.

The backstory:

The storm that struck Central Florida on Tuesday evening was part of a broader system producing isolated lightning strikes and heavy rainfall. The FOX 35 Storm Team had been tracking intense cells throughout the day, warning of the risk of cloud-to-ground lightning strikes in residential areas.

Image 1 of 9 ▼ A house in the Buckingham Estates neighborhood of Sanford was destroyed Tuesday evening after it was struck by lightning during a severe thunderstorm, responding firefighters told FOX 35 News.

What they're saying:

When first responders arrived, the house was fully engulfed in flames.

"Unfortunately, in Florida, when we have lightning strikes, and it hits the attic, attic fires are one of the hardest fires that we have. It’s a large, expansive area," said Seminole County Fire Department Lt. Paramedic Dave Williams. "There's not a fire stop and fire spreads quickly and when you have fires exposed and through the roof, one of the tactics we have is to go defensive and put a lot of water on that fire."

Seminole County sheriff’s deputies and firefighters coordinated the response, and officials said the blaze was brought under control despite heavy rain continuing in the area.

FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Noah Bergen was tracking the storm and said the lightning strike was particularly powerful. Further analysis of the weather data is expected to confirm the details of the storm cell that sparked the blaze.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: