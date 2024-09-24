Tropical Storm Helene: Sumter County updates & information

Press play above to watch the latest news, weather, and storm coverage from FOX 35 Orlando





As Tropical Storm Helene, the eighth named storm of the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season, makes its way towards Florida, here is what people in Sumter County need to know about evacuations, school closings, shelters, and sandbag locations.

Sumter County Evacuations

None announced.

Sumter County Closings

No closing announced.

Sumter County Shelters

None announced.

Sumter County Sandbags

Sumter County will have sandbags available at Lake Panasoffkee Regional Recreation Park, 1589 CR 459, Lake Panasoffkee, until 5 p.m. on Wednesday, depending on weather conditions.

There is a limit of 10 sandbags. Residents must show proof of residency.

Sumter County School Closings

Sumter District Schools will be closed on Thursday and Friday, Sept. 26 & 27.

Sumter County Emergency Resources

Click here for more information from Sumter County Emergency Management

Call 911 for emergencies

