Expand / Collapse search

Tropical Storm Helene: Sumter County updates & information

By
Published  September 24, 2024 11:54pm EDT
Hurricanes
FOX 35 Orlando

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. - Press play above to watch the latest news, weather, and storm coverage from FOX 35 Orlando


 

As Tropical Storm Helene, the eighth named storm of the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season, makes its way towards Florida, here is what people in Sumter County need to know about evacuations, school closings, shelters, and sandbag locations.

Sumter County Evacuations

None announced.

Sumter County Closings

No closing announced.

Sumter County Shelters

None announced.

Sumter County Sandbags

Sumter County will have sandbags available at Lake Panasoffkee Regional Recreation Park, 1589 CR 459, Lake Panasoffkee, until 5 p.m. on Wednesday, depending on weather conditions. 

There is a limit of 10 sandbags. Residents must show proof of residency.

Sumter County School Closings

  • Sumter District Schools will be closed on Thursday and Friday, Sept. 26 & 27.

Sumter County Emergency Resources

Tropical Storm Helene: County-by-County emergency resources

Stay connected with FOX 35