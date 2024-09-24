Tropical Storm Helene: Sumter County updates & information
As Tropical Storm Helene, the eighth named storm of the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season, makes its way towards Florida, here is what people in Sumter County need to know about evacuations, school closings, shelters, and sandbag locations.
Sumter County Evacuations
None announced.
Sumter County Closings
No closing announced.
Sumter County Shelters
None announced.
Sumter County Sandbags
Sumter County will have sandbags available at Lake Panasoffkee Regional Recreation Park, 1589 CR 459, Lake Panasoffkee, until 5 p.m. on Wednesday, depending on weather conditions.
There is a limit of 10 sandbags. Residents must show proof of residency.
Sumter County School Closings
- Sumter District Schools will be closed on Thursday and Friday, Sept. 26 & 27.
Sumter County Emergency Resources
- Click here for more information from Sumter County Emergency Management
- Call 911 for emergencies
