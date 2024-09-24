Tracking Helene: School closures announced as Florida braces for hit by major hurricane
ORLANDO, Fla. - Tropical Storm Helene developed on Tuesday and is projected to intensify into a major hurricane over the Gulf of Mexico. It could potentially make landfall in Florida by Thursday.
In anticipation of the storm, school districts in Central Florida are starting to announce school closures. FOX 35 News will provide updates to this article as more details become available.
Sumter County
Sumter District Schools will be closed on Thursday, Sept. 26 and Friday. Sept. 27.
The district will share any other school cancelations on its website, or will communicate via its call out system, school signs and through media outlets, a spokesperson said.
Florida College Closures
Florida A&M University (FAMU) will be closed Wednesday, Sept. 24 through Friday, Sept. 27. Classes have been canceled through Friday.
All academic activities will be suspended to address any potential interruptions due to the storm.
Starting at 7 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 25, Florida State University (FSU) will be closed until 11 p.m. Sunday. Sept. 29.
The university expects to resume normal business operations at 12 a.m. Monday, Sept. 30.
Orange County
No school closures have been announced yet, but Orange County Public Schools said it is closely monitoring the storm. As information comes into the newsroom, we'll update.
Lake County
No school closures have been announced. Lake County Schools said it will announce any decisions regarding schools to parents by phone call and email.
As information comes into the newsroom, we'll update.
Brevard County
No school closures have been announced. As information comes into the newsroom, we'll update.
Marion County
No school closures have been announced yet, but Marion County Public Schools said it is closely monitoring the storm. As information comes into the newsroom, we'll update.
Osceola County
No school closures have been announced yet, but the Osceola County School District said it is closely monitoring the storm. As information comes into the newsroom, we'll update.
Seminole County
No school closures have been announced yet, but Seminole County Public Schools said it is closely monitoring the storm. As information comes into the newsroom, we'll update.
Volusia County
No school closures have been announced. As information comes into the newsroom, we'll update.
Alachua County
No school closures have been announced. As information comes into the newsroom, we'll update.
Polk County
No school closures have been announced. As information comes into the newsroom, we'll update.
Dixie County
No school closures have been announced. As information comes into the newsroom, we'll update.
Flagler County
No school closures have been announced. As information comes into the newsroom, we'll update.
Gilchrist County
No school closures have been announced. As information comes into the newsroom, we'll update.
Levy County
No school closures have been announced. As information comes into the newsroom, we'll update.