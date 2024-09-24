Tracking Helene: School closures announced as Florida braces for hit by major hurricane

Tropical Storm Helene developed on Tuesday and is projected to intensify into a major hurricane over the Gulf of Mexico. It could potentially make landfall in Florida by Thursday.

In anticipation of the storm, school districts in Central Florida are starting to announce school closures. FOX 35 News will provide updates to this article as more details become available.

Sumter County

Sumter District Schools will be closed on Thursday, Sept. 26 and Friday. Sept. 27.

The district will share any other school cancelations on its website, or will communicate via its call out system, school signs and through media outlets, a spokesperson said.

Florida College Closures

Florida A&M University (FAMU) will be closed Wednesday, Sept. 24 through Friday, Sept. 27. Classes have been canceled through Friday.

All academic activities will be suspended to address any potential interruptions due to the storm.

Starting at 7 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 25, Florida State University (FSU) will be closed until 11 p.m. Sunday. Sept. 29.

The university expects to resume normal business operations at 12 a.m. Monday, Sept. 30.

Orange County

No school closures have been announced yet, but Orange County Public Schools said it is closely monitoring the storm. As information comes into the newsroom, we'll update.

Lake County

No school closures have been announced. Lake County Schools said it will announce any decisions regarding schools to parents by phone call and email.

As information comes into the newsroom, we'll update.

Brevard County

No school closures have been announced. As information comes into the newsroom, we'll update.

Marion County

No school closures have been announced yet, but Marion County Public Schools said it is closely monitoring the storm. As information comes into the newsroom, we'll update.

Osceola County

No school closures have been announced yet, but the Osceola County School District said it is closely monitoring the storm. As information comes into the newsroom, we'll update.

Seminole County

No school closures have been announced yet, but Seminole County Public Schools said it is closely monitoring the storm. As information comes into the newsroom, we'll update.

Volusia County

No school closures have been announced. As information comes into the newsroom, we'll update.

Alachua County

No school closures have been announced. As information comes into the newsroom, we'll update.

Polk County

No school closures have been announced. As information comes into the newsroom, we'll update.

Dixie County

No school closures have been announced. As information comes into the newsroom, we'll update.

Flagler County

No school closures have been announced. As information comes into the newsroom, we'll update.

Gilchrist County

No school closures have been announced. As information comes into the newsroom, we'll update.

Levy County

No school closures have been announced. As information comes into the newsroom, we'll update.