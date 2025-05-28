Florida volunteer youth pastor accused of sexually assaulting 2 of his former foster children: sheriff

The Brief A volunteer youth pastor is accused of sexually assaulting two of his former foster children, according to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office. Daniel Lamppin is facing 24 counts of sexual battery. Because of his access to children, authorities believe there could be more victims.



A volunteer youth pastor was arrested in Osceola County on Tuesday after being accused of sexually assaulting two of his former foster children.

What we know:

Daniel Lamppin, 40, faces 24 counts of sexual battery by a custodian, according to Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez. Officials said Lamppin confessed to the crimes.

The investigation began after a 15-year-old girl came forward, alleging that Lamppin sexually abused her between the ages of 6 and 8.

A second victim, now an adult, also reported being abused by Lamppin. She said the abuse began shortly after she moved into his home when she was 16 years old.

Daniel Ryan Lamppin (Credit: Osceola County Sheriff's Office)

Sheriff Lopez stated that Lamppin and his wife were participating in a foster care program.

As of Tuesday night, investigators had not yet interviewed his wife, as the investigation is ongoing.

What we don't know:

Lamppin served as a volunteer youth pastor at Connection Church on Generation Point in Kissimmee.

Authorities have not disclosed how long he held that position. Lopez said Lamppin is also a manager at a nearby Chick-fil-A.

FOX 35 News has reached out to Chick-fil-A for comment and is awaiting a response.

What you can do:

Because of Lamppin’s access to children, Sheriff Lopez said there is a possibility of additional victims. He urged anyone with information to come forward.

What's next:

Lamppin is currently being held in the Osceola County jail without bond. He is expected in court for a first appearance on Wednesday at 1 p.m.

