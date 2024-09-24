Tropical Storm Helene: Lake County updates & information

Press play above to watch the latest news, weather, and storm coverage from FOX 35 Orlando





As Tropical Storm Helene, the eighth named storm of the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season, makes its way towards Florida, here is what people in Lake County need to know about evacuations, school closings, shelters, and sandbag locations.

Lake County Evacuations

No evacuations have been announced.

Lake County Closings

All Lake County Board of County Commissioners will be closed on Thursday, Sept. 27, and will reopen on Friday, Sept. 28.

Lake County trash collection will be suspended on Thursday, Sept. 27.

St. Johns River and Pearl Street boat ramps are closed until the storm passes.

Lake County Sandbags

Sandbag locations will open on Thursday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., or until weather conditions become unsafe. Bags and sand will be available at each site. Residents need to bring a shovel and will need to fill their own bags.

East Lake Sports and Community Complex24809 Wallick RdSorrento

North Lake Regional Park40730 Roger Giles RdUmatilla

Astor Fire Station 1023023 State Road 40Astor

Minneola Athletic Complex1300 Fosgate Road (13930 Education Ave)Minneola

PEAR Gateway Park (Front Entrance)26701 US Hwy 27Leesburg

Four Corners Fire Station 11216240 CR 474Clermont

Hickory Point Recreation Complex27315 SR 19Tavares

Municipal Sandbag Locations

City of Mount Dora (Limit: 10 sandbags)Frank Brown Sports Complex1245 E. Pine Ave, Mount Dora09/24 until 7 p.m.09/25 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

City of Tavares (Limit: 10 sandbags)Tavares OLD Fire Station424 East Alfred St TavaresOpen 24 hours

Lake County School closings

Lake County schools will be open on Wednesday, Sept. 25, and closed on Thursday, Sept. 26. A decision about Friday, Sept. 27, has not yet been made.

Lake County Emergency Resources

Citizens Information Line, 352-253-9999. The line is open is open Tuesday, 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., and Wednesday, 7 a.m.

Call 911 for emergencies

Visit https://c.lakecountyfl.gov/storm for more information.

Click here for more information from Lake County Emergency Management

