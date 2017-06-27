'The devil can't hurt you': Mom tries to kill kids by driving into tree, Ocala police say
The woman told her children that "the devil can’t hurt you, he only hurts bad people. You have the light of Jesus in you and only Jesus can cure us" while traveling at a high rate of speed.
Mom questions policy after school dance controversy
As plans for a homecoming dance take place at a Marion County high school, some students won’t be allowed to go, because of a low GPA. One mother says the school should make an exception for students with learning disabilities.
Groups challenge how Ocala treating homeless population
Last week, the ACLU of Florida, Southern Legal Counsel and a local Ocala attorney filed a lawsuit against the city of Ocala stating that its treatment of its homeless population is unconstitutional.
Deputies find remains of 4 missing children and mother
Authorities in central Florida say they've found the remains of four children hours after their mother was found slain.
Female inmate allegedly beaten by prison guards, now paralyzed
New allegations in the case of a Florida inmate whose attorneys claim she was beaten and left a quadriplegic by prison guards.
Boyfriend arrested after mother of missing baby found dead, baby is safe
Marion County deputies have arrested a man in connection with the death of his girlfriend.
Field trip fiasco
Good Day Orlando at 7am
Man accused of letting cobra escape due in court
Good Day Orlando at 4am
Police seeing more cases of stolen tailgates
Good Day Orlando at 6am
Missing Ocala cobra likely hiding in home
FOX 35 News at 10pm