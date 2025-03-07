Florida man found guilty after scuba diver killed after being sucked into boat propeller

A federal jury this week found a Florida man guilty of seaman’s manslaughter, lying to the Coast Guard, and committing COVID-19 relief fraud, authorities said.

The backstory:

Dustin Sean McCabe, 49, of Ocala, bought a 48-foot boat called the Southern Comfort in March 2020 and lied on Coast Guard forms, saying he would use it for recreation when he actually planned to run paid scuba charters.

On March 28, 2020, officials said McCabe took paying passengers on a scuba trip, and the vessel began experiencing mechanical problems, including a propeller unexpectedly engaging and losing steering, but McCabe did not report the issues.

The next day, McCabe took more paying divers out without fixing the boat, and a diver, who was on the boat with her spouse, was sucked into the propeller.

Dustin McCabe (Credit: Marion County jail)

What they're saying:

"The propeller sucked the victim into it, mangling and cutting her. It twisted her leg up in its shaft, holding her under water. A medical examiner testified that while the victim’s many deep chop wounds and leg fractures were not fatal on their own, they caused serious pain that contributed to the victim’s death by drowning," according to a U.S. Attorney's Office, Southern District of Florida's news release.

After the death, McCabe was banned from operating the Southern Comfort but still applied for two COVID-19 relief loans, submitting false information.

What's next:

McCabe will be sentenced on June 12. He faces up to 10 years in prison for seaman’s manslaughter, up to five years for making false statements, and up to 20 years for wire fraud.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: