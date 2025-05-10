Fans brave heat as Rock the Country festival kicks off in Ocala

The Brief Rock the Country festival kicked off in Ocala with campers battling high heat. Fans stayed cool with water, lemonade, and makeshift pools. Storms are expected Saturday, but attendees say they're ready for the weather.



Thousands of country music fans gathered in Ocala for the Rock the Country festival, staying cool under the heat and bracing for potential storms expected Saturday.

On day one of the outdoor concert, campers beat the heat with water bottles, lemonade, and even inflatable kiddie pools scattered around the campsites. Organizers are encouraging attendees to wear light clothing and use sunscreen as temperatures climb.

What is Rock the Country?

Local perspective:

The Rock the Country festival, a two-day music event, is taking place on May 9–10, 2025, at the Florida Horse Park in Ocala, Florida. This touring festival features a blend of country and rock artists, with performances from Kid Rock, Nickelback, Hank Williams Jr., Tracy Lawrence, Jo Dee Messina, and others.

Attendees can enjoy various ticket options, including general admission, VIP packages, and camping accommodations. The festival also offers food vendors, merchandise stands, games, and hydration stations to ensure a comfortable experience for concertgoers.

Organizers have implemented enhanced safety measures, including increased medical support and traffic management, to accommodate the anticipated large crowds.

Who is performing at Rock the Country?

Festival lineup:

Parking opens at noon and doors open at 2 p.m. Performances run between 2:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m.

Friday:

Nickelback, Gavin Adcock, Jo Dee Messina, Diamond Rio, Little Texas, Logan Crosby, Ying Yang Twins

Saturday:

Kid Rock, Hank Williams Jr., Tracy Lawrence, Mark Chesnutt, Sammy Kershaw, Hudson Westbrook, Afroman

How much are tickets to Rock the Country?

Pricing:

Saturday general admission is $109.99. Saturday VIP tickets are sold out. Advance parking is $30.

What they're saying:

Despite forecasts of rain, concertgoers say they’re prepared with raincoats and hoodies.

"It’s Florida — expect the unexpected," one attendee said.

"If you’re here to have fun, you just put on a fan and make do," another said.

Country music fans also are bracing for the heat by drinking lots of water.

"Consistently drink water and lemonade. Consistently trying to keep hydration in you because if you dehydrate you’re going to pass out," said an attendee.

"We went out for an hour, sweated our butts off, came back, cooled off, and we’re getting ready to head back out," said another.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: