Gainesville Walmart, businesses evacuated; person barricaded inside trailer, shots fired, police say

The Brief A Walmart Supercenter shopping plaza in Gainesville has been shut down due to an "active" situation in the parking lot, possibly involving an armed person. Nearby businesses have been evacuated, Gainesville police and Alachua County Sheriff's Office both said. People are asked to avoid the area.



A Walmart Supercenter and nearby businesses in Gainesville have been evacuated after someone barricaded themselves inside a trailer in the parking lot and began shooting, a spokesperson for Gainesville Police Department said.

Police said no one has been hurt.

People have been asked to avoid the area until the situation is resolved, authorities said. Roadways near the shopping plaza have also been closed, according to police.

What we know:

There is an active investigation underway at the Walmart at 2900 SW 42nd Street in Gainesville, near State Road 93 and State Road 24, Gainesville Police and Alachua County Sheriff's Office said in separate Facebook posts.

Gainesville Police is the lead on the investigation. The Alachua County Sheriff's Office is assisting, the agency said.

In an afternoon news release, Gainesville Police said someone barricaded themselves inside a trailer in the plaza's parking lot and that the person has actively fired shots from the trailer.

"Fortunately, there are no reported injuries, and the scene remains contained," Gainesville Police said in a statement.

SWAT and Gainesville Police Department negotiators are at the scene and in contact with the person believed to be inside the trailer, police said.

Notice to public: Please stay away form the area

"This incident does pose a threat to those in the area and we ask that everyone 𝗽𝗹𝗲𝗮𝘀𝗲 𝘀𝘁𝗮𝘆 𝗮𝘄𝗮𝘆 𝗳𝗿𝗼𝗺 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗹𝗼𝗰𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 as Officers and Deputies attempt to safely resolve the incident," Alachua Sheriff's Office said in its own Facebook post.

"The parking lot and surrounding businesses are actively being evacuated and traffic surrounding the area is being shut down until further notice."

Road closures near Walmart Supercenter Plaza

Gainesville police is asking people to avoid SW 42nd Street from Plaza Blvd. to SW 40th Place.

"The roads are currently blocked, and there is heavy traffic congestion. We encourage you to find alternate routes to avoid delays," Gainesville PD said.