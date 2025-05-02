Marion County residents ordered to evacuate homes due to wildfire threat

The Brief A mandatory evacuation has been issued for parts of Silver Springs as wildfires burn near the Ocala National Forest. Roads are closed, and reunification efforts are underway at a local Winn-Dixie. Officials urge residents to evacuate immediately and avoid the area until the fire is contained.



A mandatory evacuation has been issued for residents in the Silver Springs area of Marion County due to an active wildfire.

FHP monitoring fires for road closures

What we know:

A mandatory evacuation order is impacting homes along NE Highway 314 between East Highway 40 and SE 1st Street Road due to an active wildfire.

The fire, which is part of a trio of active blazes burning in the Ocala National Forest, has prompted road closures and emergency response coordination among local and state agencies.

A mandatory evacuation has been issued for parts of Silver Springs as wildfires burn near the Ocala National Forest. [Credit: Florida Forest Service]

A mandatory evacuation has been issued for parts of Silver Springs as wildfires burn near the Ocala National Forest. [Credit: Florida Forest Service]

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) is assisting with evacuations, and AlertMarion notifications, including reverse 911 calls, have been sent to residents in the danger zone.

What we don't know:

Officials have not released the exact size or containment status of the Silver Springs Fire. There is no confirmed timeline for when SE Highway 314 will reopen or when residents may be allowed to return to their homes. The causes of the three fires in the Ocala National Forest have also not been publicly confirmed.

The backstory:

The Ocala National Forest has experienced heightened fire activity recently, with dry conditions and breezy weather contributing to the fire's spread.

A mandatory evacuation has been issued for parts of Silver Springs as wildfires burn near the Ocala National Forest. [Credit: Florida Forest Service]

The area, prone to wildfires during Florida’s dry season, has been under increased surveillance by fire authorities. Previous smaller brush fires in Marion County have strained local resources in recent weeks, setting the stage for a more serious emergency.

What they're saying:

The Florida Highway Patrol is coordinating with the Florida Forest Service on all road closures.

"Motorists are advised to use extreme caution if traveling on State Road 40 and County Road 314," said Lieutenant Jason French, of the Florida Highway Patrol.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: