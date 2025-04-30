Ocala teen arrested, used Roblox to communicate with and sexually exploit children
ORLANDO, Fla. - A Marion County teen was arrested after allegedly using the game Roblox to communicate with children, directing them to molest their younger siblings and produce child sexual abuse material.
Teen admitted to detectives during an interview
What we know:
Through a major crimes investigation, detectives learned that a 17-year-old boy was responsible for the vulgar messages. On April 16, 2025, the Ocala Police Department SWAT Team executed a search warrant and several of the teen's devices were collected for examination. During an interview with detectives, the teen took ownership of the Roblox account, admitted to searching for children on the video game daily, instructing them to engage in sexual activity with their siblings and produce child sexual abuse material.
The teen also admitted to lying about his age to appear more "acceptable" to young children and admitted that he would contact four to five children every day for the past year, according to the report.
Teen faces multiple charges
The teen was arrested on April 16, 2025 on the following charges:
- Directing a Sexual Performance by a Child
- Utilizing a Computer to Solicit a Child while Misrepresenting Age
- Unlawful Use of a Two-Way Communications Device
Once in custody, he was taken to the Department of Juvenile Justice and has now been filed into the Marion County Jail where he is being held without bond.
Detectives working to identify victims
What we don't know:
The investigation to identify the victims is ongoing.
Given the alarming nature of the crimes and the evidence obtained, investigators believe there could be more victims.
What you can do:
Anyone with relevant information is encouraged to contact Detective Osthed at (352) 351-4710.
The Source: The information in this article comes from a report shared by the Marion County Sheriff's Office in partnership with the Ocala Police Department.