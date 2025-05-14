ICE Central Florida raids: At least 30 fled during worksite bust in Wildwood, agents said

The Brief ICE arrested 33 undocumented immigrants at construction sites near The Villages on May 13. At least 30 people fled, officials said. The raid is part of Florida’s broader crackdown on illegal immigration and unverified employment. Locals are divided—some support enforcement, while others express concern for affected families.



At least thirty people fled during a construction site raid conducted by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in Sumter County on Tuesday. Now agents are searching for those who fled the scene.

Agents: 4 reentered U.S. after previous deportation

What we know:

On Tuesday, a multi-agency raid led by ICE Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Tampa resulted in the arrest of 33 undocumented immigrants at construction sites near The Villages.

The individuals arrested were from Mexico, Honduras, and Guatemala. Four of them face felony charges for illegally reentering the U.S. after previous deportations. Officials interviewed more than 360 people during the enforcement action, and over 30 individuals reportedly fled the sites as agents arrived.

What we don't know:

Officials have not disclosed how many of the individuals who fled have been located or whether any employers will face charges for hiring undocumented workers. The legal outcomes for the arrested individuals and whether additional operations are planned in the region also remain unclear.

The backstory:

The operation is part of Florida’s broader crackdown on illegal immigration, aligning with recent state and federal enforcement priorities. Targeted worksite enforcement actions have become more common as authorities attempt to hold employers accountable and address undocumented labor in industries such as construction.

The Villages, known as one of the fastest-growing retirement communities in the U.S., became the backdrop for this high-profile enforcement action.

The event highlights ongoing tensions over immigration enforcement in Florida’s rapidly expanding communities.

What they're saying:

Some residents welcomed the crackdown, citing concerns over job competition and immigration law violations.

"I'm from Texas, I live here in The Villages, but we have a lot of illegals here working and taking American jobs," said resident Jillayne Clausen.

"They don't learn," added Jim Mick, another local. "I'm glad to see somebody is taking care of something. If they are here illegally, there's a right way and a wrong way to do it."

Others expressed concern and empathy for the families affected, especially those with school-aged children.

"I know that some that were taken yesterday, some are moms, a lot were dads, brothers, uncles," said Brandi Irving, also from The Villages. "It just really breaks my heart, because they came home and didn't have them. They were shocked they didn't have them when they got home."

HSI Tampa emphasized employer responsibility and promoted participation in the IMAGE program (ICE Mutual Agreement Between Government and Employers), designed to help companies verify the legal status of their workers.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: