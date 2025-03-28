3 injured, extracted from Ocala crash between car and semi-truck: officials

The Brief Three people were seriously injured during a crash between a car and a semi-truck that took place Friday morning in Marion County, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Reports show the crash took place around 7:56 a.m. on Thursday, March 27, in Ocala. The cause of the accident remains under investigation by the Florida Highway Patrol.



Three people were seriously injured during a crash between a car and a semi-truck that took place Friday morning in Marion County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

What led to the crash?

What we know:

Marion County Fire Rescue posted to its social media pages to warn residents of the crash.

Officials said the crash took place around 7:56 a.m. on Thursday, March 27, in Ocala. First responders said they were dispatched to the intersection of Southwest Oleander Place and Southwest Marine Boulevard.

Reports show the crash took place between a Toyota sedan and a semi-tractor, and officials said they received several 911 calls reporting passengers were entrapped within the wreckage.

Credit: Marion County Fire Rescue

Authorities said they were able to complete an extraction within four minutes, and the three people injured were transported to a local trauma hospital, with one of them designated as a trauma alert.

What we don't know:

The cause of the accident remains under investigation by the Florida Highway Patrol.

FOX 35 has reached out to officials for more information.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more updates.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: