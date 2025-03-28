Expand / Collapse search

3 injured, extracted from Ocala crash between car and semi-truck: officials

By Jovanni Saint Surin
Published  March 28, 2025 10:58pm EDT
Marion County
Three people were injured during a car crash that took place Friday morning in Marion County. Officials said a car slammed into the back of a semi-truck that was carrying equipment.

OCALA, Fla. - Three people were seriously injured during a crash between a car and a semi-truck that took place Friday morning in Marion County, the Florida Highway Patrol said. 

What led to the crash?

What we know:

Marion County Fire Rescue posted to its social media pages to warn residents of the crash.

Officials said the crash took place around 7:56 a.m. on Thursday, March 27, in Ocala. First responders said they were dispatched to the intersection of Southwest Oleander Place and Southwest Marine Boulevard.

Reports show the crash took place between a Toyota sedan and a semi-tractor, and officials said they received several 911 calls reporting passengers were entrapped within the wreckage. 

Credit: Marion County Fire Rescue 

Authorities said they were able to complete an extraction within four minutes, and the three people injured were transported to a local trauma hospital, with one of them designated as a trauma alert.

What we don't know:

The cause of the accident remains under investigation by the Florida Highway Patrol.

FOX 35 has reached out to officials for more information.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more updates. 

The Source: This story was written based on information shared by Marion County Fire Rescue in a social media post on March 28, 2025.

