3 injured, extracted from Ocala crash between car and semi-truck: officials
OCALA, Fla. - Three people were seriously injured during a crash between a car and a semi-truck that took place Friday morning in Marion County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
What led to the crash?
What we know:
Marion County Fire Rescue posted to its social media pages to warn residents of the crash.
Officials said the crash took place around 7:56 a.m. on Thursday, March 27, in Ocala. First responders said they were dispatched to the intersection of Southwest Oleander Place and Southwest Marine Boulevard.
Reports show the crash took place between a Toyota sedan and a semi-tractor, and officials said they received several 911 calls reporting passengers were entrapped within the wreckage.
Credit: Marion County Fire Rescue
Authorities said they were able to complete an extraction within four minutes, and the three people injured were transported to a local trauma hospital, with one of them designated as a trauma alert.
What we don't know:
The cause of the accident remains under investigation by the Florida Highway Patrol.
FOX 35 has reached out to officials for more information.
This is a developing story. Check back later for more updates.
The Source: This story was written based on information shared by Marion County Fire Rescue in a social media post on March 28, 2025.