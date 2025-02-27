Florida man with autism, schizophrenia reported missing in Ocala

The Marion County Sheriff's Office needs the community's help in locating a 22-year-old missing and endangered man.

What we know:

On the night of Wednesday, Feb. 26, Christopher Williams walked away from his home located at 900 NW 57th Court in Ocala.

Deputies stated that Williams has autism and schizophrenia. He is 5 feet and 2 inches tall and weighs 100 pounds.

Pictured: Christopher Williams (Credit: Marion County Sheriff's Office)

What you can do:

If you see him, you're asked to call 911.