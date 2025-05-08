Ocala bank robbery leads to pursuit ending in retention pond, officer-involved shooting

The Brief A TD Bank robbery in Ocala led to a police chase that ended with the suspects’ vehicle crashing into a retention pond and an officer-involved shooting near SE Maricamp Road. Multiple suspects were taken into custody, and no officers were injured.



A bank robbery at a TD Bank in Ocala triggered a police pursuit Thursday afternoon that ended with the suspects’ vehicle crashing into a retention pond and an officer-involved shooting near the 4400 block of SE Maricamp Road, authorities said.

What we know:

Multiple suspects are now in custody, and no officers were injured during the incident. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) has been called in to investigate the shooting, as is standard protocol.

The robbery occurred at the TD Bank on SE 17th Street. Police tracked the suspects, leading to a pursuit that concluded next to the Southern Pig and Cattle restaurant, where the suspects' vehicle veered off the road and entered the pond.

What we don't know:

The Ocala Police Department has not released the number of suspects or details about what prompted the officer to open fire. The investigation is ongoing, and officials said additional information will be released as it becomes available.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area due to a heavy law enforcement presence.

