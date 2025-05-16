Lake Nona student drowns while kayaking, community grieves second loss of the year

The Brief A Lake Nona High School student drowned Wednesday while kayaking on Lake Whippoorwill. His body was recovered Thursday; authorities have not released his name. The tragedy follows another student’s death earlier this year, deepening grief at the school.



The Lake Nona community is mourning the death of a high school student who drowned while kayaking with friends this week, marking the second student death at the school this year.

‘I can’t imagine how his mom and dad feel’

What we know:

A Lake Nona High School student drowned this week while kayaking on Lake Whippoorwill with friends, marking the second student death at the school in 2024.

The teen was reported missing on Wednesday, and the Orange County Sheriff’s Office dive team recovered his body shortly after noon on Thursday.

The student’s identity has not been publicly released. Orlando police are leading the investigation and have requested that any witnesses come forward.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not disclosed details about the circumstances leading up to the drowning. It’s unclear whether the student was wearing a life jacket or if weather or water conditions played a role. Police also have not said how long the student was in the water before the search began or if any of the teen's friends witnessed the exact moment he disappeared. The name of the victim remains withheld, pending official notification.

The backstory:

This is the second tragedy to strike Lake Nona High School this year. In February, another student, Anthony Sanchez, died in a high-speed street racing crash that also injured two classmates. That earlier incident left the school community shaken, and this latest loss has deepened the emotional toll on students and staff.

The Lake Nona community is reeling from two student deaths within a span of just a few months. For many, these tragedies underscore concerns about youth safety—whether on the roads or in recreational settings. The drowning also raises awareness about water safety in Florida, where lakes and waterways are common and often accessible to teens.

What they're saying:

At Lake Nona High School, students and staff are grieving. Multiple teachers visited classrooms on Thursday to help students process the news. Classmate Dylann Terron, who shared an algebra class with the teen, remembered him as someone who brought laughter and energy to class.

"I think everyone is finding it very sad. I think it was an unexpected thing," Terron said. "Everyone’s very shocked, because it was just out of nowhere."

"He was a very funny guy and he had great humor," Terron added. "That was just the best part about him."

Teran urged others to be cautious around unfamiliar waterways.

"Don’t go around at a lake that you can't even see what's inside the lake. It's very dangerous," he said. "Just stay away from that stuff."

The loss has cast a shadow over the final weeks of the school year.

"I wish everyone would pray for his family," Terron said. "I can’t imagine how his mom and dad feel."

