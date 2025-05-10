Car smashes through Ocala Massage Envy, officials say

The Brief A car smashed through the lobby of a Massage Envy in Ocala on Saturday morning. The driver of the car was transported to the hospital. No additional injuries were reported.



A car smashed through the lobby of a Massage Envy in Ocala on Saturday morning, officials say.

Massage Envy crash

What we know:

Ocala Fire Rescue said they received reports of a crash on Saturday morning in the area of Gaitway Plaza at 2701 southwest College Road.

Two engines responded to the address, which was a local Massage Envy building.

Once at the scene, crews said they saw a red car that had smashed through the lobby of the business.

Crews responded to a car that crashed through the lobby of a Massage Envy on Saturday morning in Ocala. (Credit: Ocala Fire Rescue)

Authorities said the driver of the car was alert, ambulatory and in need of transport to the hospital.

However, no other additional injuries were reported.

What we don't know:

It is currently unclear what led the driver to veer off the road and into the Massage Envy.

Officials have not yet released the total amount of damage sustained to the business.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more updates.

