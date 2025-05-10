Suspect in alleged bank robbery, kidnapping previously served 10-year sentence for similar crime

The Brief A recently released felon was shot by Ocala police after robbing a TD Bank and leading a high-speed chase. Randall Williford allegedly kidnapped a bank teller before fleeing with $7,000. The truck crashed and police opened fire when Williford exited with a gun; he was struck in the wrist.



A suspect shot by police following a bank robbery, kidnapping, and high-speed chase through Ocala had recently completed a 10-year prison sentence for a previous bank robbery, authorities said.

What we know:

Authorities identified the suspect in Wednesday’s violent incident in Ocala as 37-year-old Randall Williford, a convicted felon who had recently completed a 10-year prison sentence for armed bank robbery.

Police say Williford robbed a TD Bank on 17th Street, kidnapped a teller, fled with thousands of dollars, and led officers on a high-speed chase that ended in a crash and officer-involved shooting. He was shot in the wrist after allegedly emerging from the wreckage with a gun. No one else was injured.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear what charges Williford and the two individuals in the truck with him — 34-year-old Amanda Bishop and 36-year-old Andre Baker — will face.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) has opened an investigation into the police shooting.

The backstory:

Williford has a lengthy criminal record, including prior convictions for armed bank robbery, drug possession, grand theft, and forgery. He was recently released from prison after serving a decade behind bars.

Baker, one of the passengers in the getaway truck, is also a convicted armed robber and currently on probation for methamphetamine possession, according to authorities. The attempted robbery marks the second incident at a TD Bank in the area within a week.

What's next:

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the officer-involved shooting. Two Ocala police officers who discharged their weapons have been placed on paid administrative leave, in line with department policy. Ocala police said they stand by their officers' actions during the chaotic pursuit and arrest.

